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March 2026

How to Look Like You Know What You’re Doing in Paris
A not-so-obvious city guide.
  Taylor Barnett
I went to the most fabulous place in Paris
And you can, too
  Taylor Barnett
My Anti-Redness Skincare Routine (After Testing Everything)
The at-home treatment, editor-approved facial, and calming essentials behind my skin maintenance.
  Taylor Barnett
So You Want to Dress Well This Summer?
All I can think about right now is heading to a 7:30 PM dinner, my tan keeping me warm after spending the entire afternoon (and several before it) lying…
  Taylor Barnett
February's Rotation Report: New, Not Yet, and No Longer
Hello to Phoebe Philo, on the horizon with Chan Luu, and a farewell to The Row... amongst others
  Taylor Barnett
The Most Fabulous Woman At The Optometrist
Clinical sunglasses for anonymity.
  Taylor Barnett

February 2026

© 2026 Taylor Barnett · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
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