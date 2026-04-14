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We have a BIG update at Driving Shoes HQ
And it's all thanks to you.
Apr 14
•
Taylor Barnett
98
27
4
March's Rotation Report: New, Not Yet, and No Longer
Hello to Loulou de Saison, on the horizon with Emily Dawn Long, and a farewell to Hermès... amongst others
Apr 10
•
Taylor Barnett
36
7
3
How I afford my wardrobe (spoiler: I don't have credit card debt)
A formulaic method. Shop my closet and see what’s next.
Apr 8
•
Taylor Barnett
and
The RealReal
241
33
8
March 2026
How to Look Like You Know What You’re Doing in Paris
A not-so-obvious city guide.
Mar 29
•
Taylor Barnett
92
21
9
I went to the most fabulous place in Paris
And you can, too
Mar 25
•
Taylor Barnett
38
4
2
My Anti-Redness Skincare Routine (After Testing Everything)
The at-home treatment, editor-approved facial, and calming essentials behind my skin maintenance.
Mar 22
•
Taylor Barnett
52
13
2
So You Want to Dress Well This Summer?
All I can think about right now is heading to a 7:30 PM dinner, my tan keeping me warm after spending the entire afternoon (and several before it) lying…
Mar 16
•
Taylor Barnett
269
34
11
February's Rotation Report: New, Not Yet, and No Longer
Hello to Phoebe Philo, on the horizon with Chan Luu, and a farewell to The Row... amongst others
Mar 8
•
Taylor Barnett
26
7
4
The Most Fabulous Woman At The Optometrist
Clinical sunglasses for anonymity.
Mar 1
•
Taylor Barnett
29
2
1
February 2026
You’ll Wear It 300 Days a Year
Anti-seasonal outerwear essentials
Feb 16
•
Taylor Barnett
50
4
4
003: Buy My Etsy + Ebay Likes (So I Don't)
Vintage silks, Elsa Peretti, personalized products, tassels, fringe, velvet coats, embroidered jackets, etc.
Feb 12
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Taylor Barnett
19
1
1
007: What Chic Girls Wear
Fashion's new favorite accessory, revived elegant fabrics, and a niche vintage minaudière obsession
Feb 8
•
Taylor Barnett
60
12
2
© 2026 Taylor Barnett
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