Five years of commuting in New York has not broken my spirit as a committed anti-sneaker and anti-backpack believer. I have managed, at all budgets, to identify and acquire alternatives that still feel like they represent my sense of style. This is from a true door-to-street-to-train traveler, because some work bags are just far too heavy and uncomfortable to carry with a laptop for over 30 minutes (I’m looking at you, Margaux… though I tried).

I try to live by the “shop less, buy better” mindset, so the bags on this list are definitely an investment. But, as someone who has personally stalked each of these across secondhand platforms, I can confirm they are not only gorgeous and can hold a laptop, but also have a solid ROI.

The criteria for these selects are:

Can fit (at least) a 13” MacBook Air

Comfortably carried on the shoulder

Maintains a strong resale value

Is gorgeous xx

This stems from my ongoing personal hunt for a new, year-round work bag… maybe you and I will end up in a bidding war.

x

Taylor

My Links

Chic Handbags That Fit a Laptop

Toteme Garderob Day Tote

Designer’s note: “This new TOTEME Garderob tote was imagined for busy schedules spanning work meetings, gym workouts and travel. Made in Italy from croco-embossed leather, it has a zipper opening through the sides to reveal an expansive interior with a slip pocket. Carry it throughout the day alongside a trench.”

This is probably the largest I could comfortably go with a shoulder bag this shape, but it works so well for that reason. Made for the true working girl in mind, it’s difficult to imagine what wouldn’t fit in here.

Shop the grained leather new here (brand direct) (FarFetch), $1,690 USD

Shop the embossed leather new here (brand direct) (FarFetch), $1,790 USD