I’m Taylor,

Driving Shoes is a nod to my Instagram handle, @taylorcantdrive—because 1) they’re incredibly chic (I have an unshakable loyalty to house-slipper-adjacent shoes that have no business being on the MTA, yet I persevere… a manifesto on this is forthcoming), and 2) it’s a self-reflective gay joke. While I’ve had no more minor collisions than your average suburban teen, my license is now expired, so really it’s just a long-game branding effort to secure lifelong passenger princess status.

You’ll find links to covetable vintage I can’t afford or don’t fit into, under-the-radar brand spotlights, secondhand shopping strategies, seasonal wardrobe formulas, and the occasional aspirational purchase I have no business entertaining.

Paid subscribers get access to frequent TRR round-ups featuring the best new arrivals under $200—edited with taste, not algorithms. For those looking for something special, I also offer personal sourcing services by request. DM for more info.

Thanks for reading, I’m so glad you’re here. x

Personal shopping? Partnerships? Saying hi? taylor@drivingshoes.co