I visited Leset’s West Village store for the first time yesterday and immediately fell even more in love with the brand. Yes, the quality and feel of the clothing is incredible, but the store design is strong enough to hold its own. I’ve had my eye on the Lauren off-the-shoulder dress for a few weeks (I’ve been imagining it styled with my Elsa Peretti equestrian belt), and after trying on a similar style in-store, I placed the order for the Lauren before we’d even made it to the end of the block.

Bestie and I locked eyes on this at the exact same time when looking through Ralph Lauren’s Madison Ave store last weekend (BTW, go check out the newly restaged Home floor) and both had an audible response. It is classically Ralph Lauren and embodies exactly what I want to do in the summer: cruise on a boat at sunset in a bikini and an oversized sweater after a long day of swimming and reading.

BOUGHT : Alaia Medium Le Teckel Bag

I genuinely have not gone a day without wearing this bag since I got it. This includes taking it to Charli XCX, where I unfortunately lost the leather handle clip after unbuckling it for security’s inspection. Très brat?! It fits way more than you’d think and makes any outfit chic.

WISHLIST : Art Deco Diamond Cocktail Watch

This is almost stupid to include because duh but I just shared a post about my new obsession with watches/potential considerations and neglected to include the piece at the top of my wishlist: a vintage art deco diamond cocktail watch.

I have been cruising eBay, Etsy, and random auction house/antique jewelry websites for a few weeks and building a shortlist of watches to compare. I’ll start my “lowball-and-pray” approach once I sell a few more things in my closet and keep you posted.

BOUGHT : Cotton Slut Long Dress

This was presented to me via IG ad and I need the owner to know THE ADS ARE WORKING!!!! I have never checked out so quickly and with such little research, lol. I ended up with some sizing questions/exchange request and the owner was so kind and communicative via their Instagram DM. The products are 100% cotton, organic, and made in NYC. I took the black, but it comes in white, too. It reminds me of a more casual version of La Robe Capa from Jacquemus.

I think these are a very darling and classic option for a summer shoe. Can anyone speak to the comfort level of a Repetto? I’m not familiar, but I’d like to be. I’m also considering a vintage alternative with some white Ferragamo ballet pumps, which you can find on TRR for <$100.

Bestie and I got a matching pair in the “Brownie” color, which was almost completely sold out, so we actually both had to get a half size down (I don’t recommend, but at least I won’t wear them 24/7 to the point of destruction). If you’re a 39.5 - 42, there’s still availability on the Louboutin website for the black.

WISHLIST : Rotate Birger Christensen Polka Dot Maxi Dress

I have been looking for the perfect polka dot maxi dress for a long time but I keep finding options that are either vintage and not my size or has a smocked back which is my line in the sand when it comes to shopping. This is still my favorite. With the Alaia Teckel and Louboutin tabis… mhm…

BOUGHT : Bun Cover

Admittedly inspired by this bun cover from Salter House, I wanted to find something less expensive and wound up with this Etsy listing for two for half the price. I messaged the seller and she’s made me one in black and one in white. With the low, open back of the Cotton Slut dress in the summer??? So sweet.

Salter House, East Village

I keep trying this bag on when I’m snooping around The Row’s handbag section of Bergdorfs. I think it is the perfect weekend afternooner. I have the large version of this bag in grey and use it nearly everyday as my work bag in the summer.

If you’re not looking to shell out $1,300+, Tory Burch’s small Romy bag is comparable in size, has a similarly delicious leather (seriously, I was impressed), and is significantly less expensive.

I’m not typically one to go for a dupe, but I’ve been really into these shoes from The Row since last summer and cannot justify it (even a secondhand price) for the material. I found these yesterday at Shop Isalis in the West Village and it was a no brainer. I took the red for a pop of color in my otherwise monotonous wardrobe. They were my immediate grab this morning before a matcha run.

WISHLIST : Helmut Lang Collarless Tux Shirt

In my opinion, suiting is one of the sexiest things a woman can wear (second to the turtleneck), and bestie and I have been really into the tuxedo shirt lately. This one from Helmut Lang is perfect. I’m a huuuuge HL fan (Peter…</3!!!!) and seem to reach for my pieces from the brand more often than not.

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