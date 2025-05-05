Driving Shoes

Driving Shoes

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angela's avatar
angela
Jun 16, 2025

Repetto: get them, you won’t regret it. Super comfy

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1 reply by Taylor Barnett
Kaye Bassey's avatar
Kaye Bassey
May 15, 2025

You have exquiste taste! Chef's kiss!

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1 reply by Taylor Barnett
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