AN: Last night I sent out a free post of my five most comfortable and stylish shoes, tested through years of 10k+ step days in New York. Below! xx

Last year, I became deeply obsessed with an interesting silhouette to complement my otherwise simplistic M-F wardrobe. I certainly have some special RTW, but when it comes to the day-to-day (or I’m just running late), it is easiest to revert to the basics that we know will work.