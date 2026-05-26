Driving Shoes

Driving Shoes

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Zara Wong's avatar
Zara Wong
1h

What a thorough post - thank you. Selling me on the Tabis for comfort alone.

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Indre Vilt's avatar
Indre Vilt
8h

Damn, I wholeheartedly agree about the Khaite Arizona boots and yet, the heel went straight through the grate and scuffed badly when a taxi driver stopped right in the middle of it 😭

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