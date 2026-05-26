Allow me to preface this with the fact that I have unusually sensitive feet. I am incredibly hesitant to introduce new footwear to my wardrobe because I somehow always end up blistering, which is likely why I have kept a tight(er) edit on my everyday shoe. I am, at my core, a functional shopper. Hence why I have so many basics that I am (only recently) trying to expand from, though my late night TRR order from this last week still included a The Row t-shirt and Toteme compact knit tank. They’re versatile! And when I’m spending , I want the investment to be something I can see myself wearing very regularly.

With that in mind, I realized I’ve never shared my literal daily drivers: the footwear that gets me around NYC, by foot, for a twelve hour day. As a New Yorker, I look at my shoes and handbags as my version of a car payment, so these largely skew investment-level. I’m in my twenties, no kids, working in fashion… so…

I can confirm: they’re worth it.

These are, by far, my most worn shoe. The tabi sock is a 15th century Japanese staple, designed to be worn with thonged sandals. Margiela later reinterpreted the split-toe silhouette into leather footwear for his debut SS89 show, which largely introduced the style to Western luxury fashion audiences. He had models walk down the runway after stepping in red paint, an at-home DIY project I’ve been meaning to do for years. If you haven’t seen the documentary In His Own Words, I highly recommend you do.

While I support anyone’s decision to go for a non-Margiela option considering it’s heritage, my worn experience can only speak to the white stitch. I have owned over ten pairs of Margiela tabis in the last six years, ranked below by comfort.

Tabi New Ballerina (Flat): The most comfortable shoe I’ve ever worn. They’re broken in after two wears. I am in this shoe six days a week. Tabi New Ballerina (1” block heel): To be honest, these are just as comfortable as the flats. The only reason I’d choose the above over these is because of the colorway, or if my pants haven’t made it to the cobbler yet and are too long for a true flat. Tabi Babouche: More of a seasonal shoe (for me). I reached for these mainly in Fall/Winter. I ended up selling mine, but only to make more room for other tabis… Tabi Ankle Boots: My first tabi, and the first pair of shoes I’ve purchased in-store for full price. I wore these into the ground. Still very comfortable, but consider the 3” heel.

I highly encourage you to have them soled at a cobbler before you wear them (and any shoe really that doesn’t have a durable sole), otherwise you will wear them down (maybe wear them through to get holes… as I have before… I’m getting them framed in a shadow box, though xx) at which point they’re not really salvageable. My Margiela SA recommended Firm Shoe Repair when I got my first pair, and I’ve been loyal to them since (for all of my shoes!).

When I’m looking for a new pair, I keep my eye on Cettire’s stock since they regularly have discounted options… though not always in classic colors or popular sizes.

My go-to summer (and transitional season) shoe. Obviously a flip flop is great for summer wear, but it looks SO good with a trench or sweater when the weather isn’t yet freezing. They are wildly comfortable and $38.

I wear mine so much that I buy a new pair every summer. They’re sold out in popular sizes across major retailers, but I found full stock here. I take the square toe version for a little more intentional design.

Holy grail F/W shoe. WOW, these are comfortable. Khaite recently came out with a newly imagined version called the Ona, which I nearly bought, but I stuck to my guns with the shorter Arizona OG. If you prefer a slightly higher heel, the Ona is a great option. Do be careful walking over grates in these though, the little heel is small enough to fall through and scuff.

I wish I could link you to a retailer here, but my best advice is if you see these on a secondhand site in your size, purchase immediately. I fell in love with these at launch, but The Millennial Decorator shared that they are some of the most comfortable heels she owns. Given that this is my #1 priority, I began the hunt and tracked them down in a few weeks. I can confirm: these are SO incredibly comfortable. I can wear them for a 6 hour night out and easily put them back on for a full afternoon of walking the next day. The ultimate vacation shoe when you’re limited in packing space. Similar here for $70, though I can’t attest to the same comfort.

It’s true what you hear, they’re veeery comfortable and extremely chic. This is the only classic loafer I feel I will ever need. They look SO good on the foot. They’re almost always sold out, but there is nearly full stock here (RARE!!!!).

The one thing I will point out is, if you have a wider foot, you may want to opt for their new summer version, which is the exact same except it does not have the mid-foot strap. This is the only part of the shoe that can start bothering me at hour number eight of wear due to the pressure on my slightly wide foot. Mark Deleon recently bought and returned the summer style because, with a pant, it looked the exact same as the OG. We agreed that having both are not diverse enough to justify the investment, but the new version is a great solution for wide feet.

BONUS

These are not necessarily 10k steps approved, but are the most comfortable 4” stiletto I have ever worn . I can easily get through a night out in these, which I can’t necessarily say for their other classics. The Miss Z has a wider toe box, “everlasting” red sole, illusion heel giving you the look of some extra height, and generally much more comfort. Where I’d normally size up at Louboutin, I took my true size here given that they run slightly larger.

If you’re looking for an option under <$100, I find these get me a similar result in both comfort and style.

Should you need something elevated but not necessarily a fetish shoe (what I consider a patent Louboutin to be), these are incredibly elegant and comfortable. Many Vivier SA’s have told me that they’re an easy all-day wear. I agree. You can already see where I’ve stretched it with my toe

I loved these ballet flats, however the lambskin leather is very delicate and, because of how rough I am on my shoes, I literally wore a hole through the TOP of the leather. As in, my big toe popped out. Not chic! However, I do think they’re a great shoe if you do not plan to wear them every single day.

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