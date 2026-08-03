I am not an in-season luxury shopper. It is very rare that I can be moved to buy something expensive current season, as I operate with the foresight and patience that my astrological chart warrants (the Virgo/Taurus/Taurus big 3 means being a routine perfectionist with high standards xx). The only real exception to this is something from a small brand that may run out of inventory, a highly anticipated drop, or an evergreen style that I know will never hit sale. I am so committed to this that even shopping in-store and not layering a first order discount or promotional email code can tighten my jaw into a headache… though maybe I take it a step too far.

Operating as a Pro Shopper™ means simultaneously looking back and thinking ahead.

Looking back to past seasons: what’s a passing trend, what actually resonates with you, what from last season was so impactful that you’re still thinking about it months later? Thinking ahead: maybe this coat on sale isn’t wearable in August, but I’ll be thrilled to get a new piece of outerwear for 60% off today instead of panic ordering one at full price in two months.

Waiting and not acting on impulse is a crucial part of (non-vintage) shopping. In my experience, waiting for sale season:

Affirms your desire for the investment. You’re sure you want it: you’ve taken the time to mull it over… it’s not just a fleeting fixation or spur of the moment buy. Makes the purchase financially smarter. You can acquire it at a discount during sale season or wait for it to reveal itself secondhand. I remember when the coveted TWP X Gigi Burris hat that Substack was freaking out over hit TRR a few weeks after launch… et voila! Gives you time to find the right version. Waiting creates room to compare fabrics, fits and prices, or discover something you like even more before committing. Makes the purchase more fulfilling. You’ve done your time yearning, and now the unboxing is 10x better.

Below, I’ve gathered the best of the best this sale season, including my selects and some of my own purchases.

Bonne chance x

TB

additional 30% off with code “LASTCHANCEX30”

I have placed three separate orders from this sale. While these pieces can be largely seasonless if you lean into the trouser, accessory, and blouse categories, they have some incredible outerwear in the mix.

One of my favorite RTW brands. I don’t think they make something I wouldn’t wear. A go-to if you’re looking for an über special piece (for day or evening) that reads as elegant, chic, and refined.

An unsung hero of this sale season. Some of the best in the biz are on a massive discount… I personally just took these home. I’ve cut down the 15,000+ piece sale to ~800 options from our favorite brands.

AFLALO is beloved for its incredibly well fitting denim, but the silk pieces are just as beautiful. This is the kind of brand I love to shop on sale: hard to come by secondhand, small production, and not worn by everyone.

It’s no secret that Nour Hammour is, by far, my favorite coat brand. I’m hard pressed to find luxury outerwear that actually warrants its luxury price point, and even pre-sale, NH does. On discount, it’s even more worth it. You’ll likely make an addition to your coat collection this F/W… might as well do it while they’re on a meaningful sale.

additional 15% off with code “SUMMA15”

I know I am a broken record, but GOD these jeans are so good. I’ve said it a million times, but they’re the only oversized denim that have ever truly flattered me as a Size 31. If you’re in the market for a new cool pair of denim, EL is the only destination. I just ordered my second pair of these.

Another retailer with a fantastic sale section. Where else are we finding Alaïa RTW for <$300?

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