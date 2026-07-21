Driving Shoes

Driving Shoes

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At Present's avatar
At Present
1d

The balloon pant + the Pompon Necklace, simple but impactful. Thanks for the feature, Taylor!

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1 reply by Taylor Barnett
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ET
11h

so so glad you’re home and doing better 💗also i am sooo boring in my preferred pant silhouettes but i got a pair of balloon pants and they are genuinely so versatile!! suddenly i love to dress for summer (shocking), plus no more dragging my hems through nyc 🙏 this was my intro to annika inez

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1 reply by Taylor Barnett
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