AN: I missed you so much! I had a pretty severe health scare last week that left me hospitalized, but you can assume that within hours of being discharged I was banging away on this post. One day later, et voila. Thank you so much for all of the warm wishes—it means the world to me. And for your patience. Love you big xx

There is a certain group of stylish women I regularly turn to for styling inspiration when dressing for the special moments: Saturday night, a first date, dinner at my favorite restaurant, traveling abroad. But what about the women who inform my everyday approach to getting dressed?

Arguably, what I wear to run errands, peruse Madison Avenue, visit a gallery, or enjoy a solo diner lunch is a truer reflection of my personal style than the more thoughtful looks I pull together for an occasion.

What do we reach for when we want to get dressed easily and naturally, and what makes a simple outfit cool instead of boring? The answer is found in shopping with rising small brands.

When shopping with smaller brands, consider that they produce on a significantly smaller scale than their mass-market counterparts. That scale encourages designers to work much more intentionally with the details of each piece, from the fit and fabric to the composition and finish, and you can see this effort in the final product. Those distinctions become especially crucial when you’re wearing something simple. They’re the difference between a pair of jeans and a t-shirt and The Jeans and Tee.

There are a handful of small brands that these stylish women (and I <3) return to for pieces that transform even the most minimal, foundational outfits into something interesting. Plus, even in your most basic look, it’s unlikely you’ll find yourself truly matching anyone else.

xx

TB

When an outfit is this simple, beautiful natural materials and an interesting accessory do most of the work. These are my daily driver silk pants (the only ones with an elastic waistband that I have found flattering on my curvier body type) and get use 3x a week. I found this incredible Margiela by Hermès-inspired shirt for <$300 (that has been sold out and finally restocked) and I’m dying for it—I think it’s a perfect elevated throw on. I just got this incredible beaded necklace in the mail (will be a recurring jewelry theme here) and would love to style it with a more flattering version of Alaia’s wedge sandal from cool girl small brand, Jude. Many women with highly covetable wardrobes have been wearing these sunglasses lately, and I’m happy to share they’ve finally restocked. I’ve had my eye on this bag for years, having only seen it irl twice: at Dover Street Market Paris and on a fabulous girl in a downtown NYC bar bathroom (but in red).

The coolest jeans I’ve ever put on my body, and the only oversized denim that’s suited my Size 32 hip. I’m due to order another color. I get a compliment every time I wear them. In fact, they’re so comfortable that I just wore them to the hospital for an OB-GYN emergency, lol. Give it the full look with their classic logo tank (because I’m such a Zoe Latta girl <3). Attach some sporty chic shades from NYC’s favorite small eyewear brand for a cool edge. DS-community approved elevated-but-comfortable sandals… I’d skip the havais here since the look is already so chill… the leather is needed to elevate it a bit. No bag, the pockets on the denim are big enough x

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I have not rejected the balloon pant trend, and you shouldn’t either. I think the silhouette is much more interesting and elegant than a traditional lightweight summer pant, and, with the right fabric, its billowy movement becomes the focal point. I’ve loved this elevated tank for more thoughtful warm weather moments, especially when paired with one of my favorite small jewelry brands. Cool face wrapping eyewear, layered toe ring, and elevated sandals stay lowkey to let this incredible beaded bag do the work.

A perfect button up will do crazy heavy lifting in the wardrobe, especially in moments where you don’t know what to wear. The key is to make sure it’s steamed or pressed when you hang it back up for its next wear… I typically reach for the button up in a rush and need something assuredly Smart™—so if it’s wrinkled, I won’t grab it. These are a substantial midweight crepe pant that outperforms The Row Gala (why is this always the benchmark?) in terms of value/cost. A slightly heavier fabric is important to me with white pants for smoothing/opacity, but I can still wear these very comfortably in the summer. The coolest fucking shoes I own from the coolest shoe designer (currently spearheading JA Dior shoes). I have only seen them on one other person (Jess Graves), they’re SO special. Accessorized a bit with my favorite special hair pin and a very unique ring.

Maybe you’re looking to be a bit more ladylike today while maintaining your cool and carefree styling approach as you head out the door. This superstar dress from Easton Marley has been on seemingly everyone’s radar (admittedly it didn’t work with my body type, but I encourage you to try. I wish it did!!!). Accessorize with a chic girl fav jewelry brand out of Venice, in their hero Opera earrings or jasper Ines necklace. I think it’s time I get my hands on these shoes.

I love an earthy color palette, especially with wet hair. These mossy green satin slippers are incredible and very underrated, despite coming from one of our more popular brands in this post. The foundation of this outfit can stay simple with a perfect white cotton pant and perfect long sleeve tee, or easily transition to evening with a fabulous earthy silk blouse (on sale, I have the maxi dress/duster version xx). My favorite 100% leather and <$500 rising handbag brands (they do a great work tote), and a fabulous earring to pair.

For a slightly more formal version of the same formula, opt for a special choice in outerwear. The sentiment of this post is to reach for something minimal but special, and this jacket is 100% that. I tried it on during my last trip to Paris and nearly took her home (ended up with this version), I can’t express how beautifully it falls on the body (see here). An elegant but simple formula underneath will do when paired with a bold beaded bracelet accessory (though I love the look of two stacked) and cult-fav heeled sandal that I’m regularly told is extremely comfortable. The only black clutch ever; I love how understated it is.

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ART OF THE WEEK

The Silver Swan, James Cox (1773)

Some of the products featured were generously gifted. This post contains affiliate links, which means I may earn a small commission if you make a purchase—no extra cost to you, just a way to help support Driving Shoes and the time spent down rabbit holes.