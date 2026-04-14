I started Driving Shoes in November 2024, putting my obsession with building abandoned shopping carts to public use. To date, I’ve published 257 posts in 509 days, averaging a live post every ~2 days.

It includes a mix of:

Last March, I was laid off from my corporate job. In hindsight, it gave me the push to go all in on Driving Shoes.

One year later, I’m incredibly humbled to say I’ve been able to step away from my 9–5 to focus on Driving Shoes, while exploring freelance work in influencer marketing and creative strategy. ❤️

I started this platform with no prior social presence and no existing audience to redirect. In my experience, these are the most important factors that have helped grow my Substack:

Support your community. This is the foundation of influencer work, but especially on this platform. I firmly believe supporting other creators has been essential to the growth of Driving Shoes. The friends I’ve made here who regularly show up for me are not taken lightly. It’s a two-way street, and I’m excited to have more time to read and engage with the creators I love more consistently.

Establish a series. After the success of How To Beat The RealReal (From A Former Employee), I started The RealReal Drop Reports within a few days. They’re time-intensive as I aim for 4x a week, but they’ve become the backbone of my paid offering. Other series, like What Chic Girls Wear, operate more seasonally as trend reports. The RealReal Drop Reports are my primary draw for paid subscribers at $8/month. They don’t generate significant affiliate income (0.8% commission), but they lean into why this community exists in the first place: finding great deals on accessible luxury.

Love what you post about. If I didn’t give a shit about silk taffeta or $80 Jil Sander on The RealReal, none of this would be enjoyable. I love this work so much that even when I’m spending an entire weekend in bed writing or a late-night drop report after a boozy dinner, it never feels like a chore. Don’t replicate someone else’s flow. Figure out what brings you pleasure, and build around that.

Do it regularly. It’s not easy to balance with a 9–5, but consistency compounds. Whenever I have an idea, I add it to my Notes app, which gradually builds into new posts and an evolving content calendar. I also think this post from Helena Di Biase is an incredible resource.

This is all to say, I’m incredibly grateful for this platform. I’ve been working on Driving Shoes long before it made any money—connecting with you was always enough. But it has become one of the proudest accomplishments of my life, and it’s granted me so much freedom and happiness.

I’ll be expanding what Driving Shoes looks like next, with a few new series launching and a cadence of multiple posts a week. There’s a lot of good stuff on the horizon.

So, thank you. For reading, for subscribing, for shopping my suggestions, and for being part of this community. Your trust means everything to me, and I do not take it for granted!!

I’m excited to offer personal styling, personal shopping, freelance influencer marketing, and creative strategy support. If that’s something you’re looking for, I’d love to work together.

This is all to say, I’m incredibly grateful for you.

xx

Taylor

taylor@drivingshoes.co

Anything in specific you want to see? I’d love to know. I have the time now x

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