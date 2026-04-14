Driving Shoes

Driving Shoes

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Jordyn Sharfe's avatar
Jordyn Sharfe
1d

congratulations!! can’t wait to see what’s ahead for Driving Shoes!!

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Giulia C.'s avatar
Giulia C.
1d

So so happy for you 🥺🤍 I knew you’d be up to amazing things!! Proud to say I was here from day 1 🤍🤍🤍🤍

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