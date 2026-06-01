This post is shortened in email. Open in-app or online! x

In celebration of our 200th TRR Drop Report , take 50% off a Driving Shoes annual subscription through EOD Wednesday. Use the link here to redeem.

You and I have built a relationship on our shared obsession with “the hunt.” Together, we’ve championed <$200 TRR finds, underrated handbags, and ridiculously good sales. I will always be here to help guide the hunt, but there are a few under the radar go-to’s that make the luxury buys a bit more accessible.

To preface, this post defines accessibility as the ability to find and acquire something. Accessibility here doesn’t solely mean inexpensive. It means discounted, easier to source, or simply having the curation done for you. That can look like discounts on BNWT RTW from our favorite brands, fine jewelry at a lower price point, or high-quality product under $200. It can also mean a thoughtfully curated selection of vintage without hours of cross-referencing dozens of sites, or access to something difficult to source through traditional retail channels (hello, Rolex!).

In other words, when I say accessible, I mean easier to acquire than it otherwise would be (the Design Within Reach of it all…).

So, they do the hunting. We do the gathering. Right? Allow me to introduce the underrated retailers worth gathering from.

If you’re a committed secondhand luxury bargain hunter, my guidebook is below.

At the bottom of this post, I’ve linked my guide to 80+ NYC vintage/secondhand shops xx

FINE JEWELRY & WATCHES

This portion of the post is in partnership with The Solist

The Solist offers a very unique perspective in the fine jewelry and watch space through the way they acquire product.

Music to my ears

On the jewelry side, they specialize in brand-new, unworn pieces sourced directly from luxury brands and authorized retailers (think: luxury department stores or independent boutiques), then offer them at a discount. Rather than funneling excess inventory through traditional B2B off-price channels, The Solist is the conduit for luxury brands to transition inventory directly to customers. Much of the product comes straight from the brands themselves, including names like Fabergé or Roberto Coin.

However, dear reader, this does not mean undesirable product. Inventory is kept incredibly curated, with a strong emphasis on discovery. There’s no fashion jewelry on the site, and every piece must meet their standards: minimum 14k gold, no lab-grown stones. Even the silver pieces tend to come from heritage names like Konstantino.

Through their curation, I discovered Hearts On Fire, which captures the same romantic diamond-floral feel as the Chanel earrings I’ve drooled over for years, but at a dramatically lower price point. Their 0.5ct (natural) diamond necklace retails for $6,700, then drops to $2,680 through The Solist (though the .25ct is half that). Compared to Chanel’s $9,650 0.4ct, it’s significantly more accessible. I would’ve never discovered the brand without them, which is part of what makes it so compelling: the discovery aspect is just as valuable as the pricing.

Their pre-owned watch curation operates similarly. A Rolex is always going to sell, but what The Solist offers is access. Their concierge team can source watches with years-long waitlists through a highly personal luxury shopping-style experience.

With much customer service becoming automated or outsourced, that level of communication and care matters. They’re able to offer luxury product at a discount while still maintaining the kind of experience people look for when spending this amount of money… which I find to be a common barrier to entry in this category.

Very candidly, The Solist reached out to work with me after only seeing my TRR campaign—they were prepared to take a chance on a girl with <3k IG followers without even knowing about the Driving Shoes of it all. For that, they get extra points. Taste! Go hang out with the team and look at some jewelry, promise you’ll enjoy it x

BNWT READY TO WEAR, SHOES, BAGS

These operate similarly to The Solist, offering discounted BNWT luxury by aggregating inventory from luxury boutiques, department stores, and authorized retailers around the world. This results in online luxury marketplaces with fantastic designer deals.

While I love the deals on these sites, don’t automatically take their word for the listed RSP. Some of these pieces might incorrectly say they retail for more than they do… just do a quick Google search to verify your actual discount.

Product largely ships from Europe and may be subject to duties.

Cettire

Bessette: A hyper-curated version of the above framework. Less digging. Emerging small brands like Magda Butrym, Róhe, and Christopher Esber. Independent luxury like The Row and Toteme And, on occasion, major luxury drops like Margiela, Miu Miu, and Saint Laurent



CURATED VINTAGE

I’m fortunate to be personal friends with the founders of SPRL, but let me just say, this is no favor to them… I just genuinely need to share SPRL with you. Because it’s so good. In earnest, if you navigate to their landing page, each piece would immediately go in a TRR Drop Report.

Would wear all of these

SPRL is the “premium platform for vintage shopping, sourced by experts,” AKA a singular marketplace hub to shop from all of your favorite resellers. With prices from $50 silk (or this for an XL) to $1,000+ archival (if this was my size, it’d be in my closet), there’s something for everyone.

One of my favs on the website: Givenchy Gripoix

For the Galliano Dior girl

Stopped me in my tracks

Having little counter space in NYC bathrooms is made more intentional by this, which I personally keep on my sink to hold my makeup

For our paid Driving Shoes audience, I’m pleased to share my guide to 80+ NYC vintage and secondhand stores here. If you find yourself near one of these, it’s worth popping in xx

Leave a comment

My Links

ART OF THE WEEK

‘REFLECTIONS’ Harper’s & Queen, February 1987 | David Seidner

This post contains affiliate links, which means I may earn a commission if you make a purchase—no extra cost to you, just a way to help support Driving Shoes and the time spent down rabbit holes.