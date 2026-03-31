These will be on all the right people soon

After three years of daily use, I’d never get shit done in the morning without this in my routine (earnest) (partner)

Really loving a chunky ear cuff rn

I’ve never seen this in the wild and it’s now one of the chicest things I own

and these. Same vibe as this The Row cult fav but 25% less.

Imagine them with a lil elegant trench…