001: This just came across my desk
Straightforward to the good stuff
These will be on all the right people soon
After three years of daily use, I’d never get shit done in the morning without this in my routine (earnest) (partner)
Really loving a chunky ear cuff rn
I’ve never seen this in the wild and it’s now one of the chicest things I own
and these. Same vibe as this The Row cult fav but 25% less.
Imagine them with a lil elegant trench…
The founder of FFORME launched a denim brand. I got these
CHIC! Have you heard of this brand before??
Color of the season (partner)
Which would look super fab styled with these pants n flip flops
I’ve been using this daily for months. Uni just launched their newest fragrance that smells like rain (mmm) and blends with your personal scent (partner)
Mmk Toteme on sale for a super elegant afternoon to evening blouse… might need to take her myself
One of my new favorite restaurants in NYC. Taking bestie for his bday dinner
Out of curiosity - who are the “right” people? What do you mean when you say this?
And you just convinced me to hit checkout on the Rotate pants in my cart