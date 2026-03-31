Driving Shoes

Driving Shoes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LRM's avatar
LRM
Mar 31

Out of curiosity - who are the “right” people? What do you mean when you say this?

Reply
Share
3 replies by Taylor Barnett and others
Sierra Goodhue's avatar
Sierra Goodhue
Mar 31

And you just convinced me to hit checkout on the Rotate pants in my cart

Reply
Share
1 reply by Taylor Barnett
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Taylor Barnett · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture