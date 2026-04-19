This is a long one: a master guide to fabrics, silhouettes, details, and accessories that are the conduit for chic. Please view in-app or on browser, the full post isn’t visible in email x

I’ve been fortunate to spend a significant portion of my career working in the showrooms of heritage luxury brands. My favorite part of doing PR for Bottega Veneta was literally working *in* the sample closet during COVID. Our “office” was three desks tucked into a NYC apartment-sized-room surrounded by racks of RTW.

I was heartbroken when I started at Prada and realized a separate team handled send-outs—it simplified my workload, but I had been drawn to this profession for the proximity to an incredibly made garment.

Now that I’ve left PR, weekends are spent at Bergdorf’s with no intention to buy, only to touch. My time at The Row was marked by a maze of garments that can present as simple (and repetitive), but running your fingers over them quickly makes it clear how each piece is special. Putting them on your body… even more so.

My entire camera roll during these internships was full look references and FashionGPS SKUs

The through line across the brands I’ve worked for is a fixation on quality. Lasting pieces are timeless because of their materials, tailoring, and attention to the smallest details.

While the major players offer unrivaled access to the best resources and artisans, this level of quality is accessible beyond big-name brands or in vintage/secondhand finds under $200. That said, there’s something to be said for saving up for an investment piece, because when you shop less but better, the pieces you choose are built to last.

This story isn’t limited to heritage brands (in fact, it’s often the opposite). The women I admire most exist largely in a non-branded, unlogoed territory. Their wardrobes are built on unique vintage pieces—some that might never appear on a Top 100 Luxury Brands list, most not accepted by The RealReal, and many unidentifiable to the most studied eye.

The most beautiful wardrobes aren’t assembled in a single year. They’re collected slowly, shaped by travel, exposure to art, cultural education, and time.

There’s no shortcut to achieving this—no single “linkable” answer. It requires patience, commitment, education, and genuine appreciation for a garment.

Understanding and paying attention to the design elements below, however, can meaningfully accelerate your journey toward being the most stylish woman in the room. These are some of my favorites in category, though all can be found secondhand… use these as your next The RealReal search term x

The Fabrics

The first thing I look for when shopping is the material of a garment. Quality textiles, treatments, and finishes will lead you to an incredibly thoughtful looking outfit. These in particular are my favorites.

Jacquard

Taffeta

Silk Shantung

Velvet

Ponyhair

The Silhouettes

Much of what I notice in elegant dressing is that the silhouette is not form fitting throughout, but it is impeccably tailored. There’s a difference between trousers meant to sit slightly oversized and simply going up two sizes in hopes of the same effect. Don’t be afraid to not accentuate every curve. A touch of looseness often looks cooler, and ultimately chicer… something my Floridian roots took some time to accept.

Open Collar Draping

Structural Jackets

Round Neck Collarless Coats

Fit + Flare

The Details

A high-quality textile and refined silhouette establishes the foundation, where an intentional added detail makes it special.

Frog Closures

Tassels

Fringe

Embellishments

Mother Of Pearl

The Accessories

This is where much of the heavy lifting happens. Invest in a few simple, high-quality, well-tailored pieces you can return to often, then make them unique with accessories. Much of my closet is exactly this: simple foundations, a small sprinkling of occasion pieces, and a surplus of accessories. It’s an especially sensible path to take if you’re just beginning to build a wardrobe… unique occasion pieces can feel too obvious to rewear regularly, but accessories allow you to repurpose the same garment in so many ways.

Silk Belt

Brooch

Hat

Hair Pin

Minaudière

Clutch

Art Deco Jewelry

Cocktail Watch

Cape & Poncho

The Case Studies

Fin!

Ultimately, this style comes together by opting out of trend cycles, shopping more slowly, and paying closer attention to craftsmanship. Many of the designs we now call timeless are so because they are deeply rooted in culture and tradition. Borrowing from histories beyond our own asks for care and understanding. A good place to start is simply treating what you wear with more intention and appreciation.

xx

TB

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