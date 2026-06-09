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AN: If you're not here for the recipe-blog-style personal anecdote, scroll down a bit and head straight to the brands to shop in June xx

Being a lesbian, and its path to self-discovery, is one of the most fulfilling, formative, and self-comforting truths I’ve identified in my life. My queerness transcends the romantic; it touches my platonic relationships, wardrobe, politics, cultural references, the places I go (or don’t), my taste, and much of my social life.

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Pride month is, of course, a celebration: one long party and (often) excuse for a week-long bender. Parade floats sponsored by Big Corporate, face gems, rainbow flags, nipple pasties, and (the most psychotically blessed) copywriters alive organizing Partiful events with $80+ tickets and 8+ event hosts. Queer joy deserves celebrating without every conversation being overshadowed by fear or struggle (an ongoing critique of much LGBTQ+ film), but it's worth remembering that Pride began as a protest, not a marketing vertical.

My friends and I regularly talk about how grateful we are to live in “the bubble.” There are flamboyant queer people all over New York, visibly flagging their identity or engaging in PDA without constantly looking over their shoulder. There are many neighborhoods around the city where you don't have to think twice about the volume of your conversations, a mannerism, or how your relationship may be perceived. I can recognize my privilege as a cisgender white woman whose sexuality is often assumed to be heterosexual, but I’ve understood my larger community to feel similarly when comparing to other cities in America.

For a person who spends much of their time researching and talking about luxury, the ability to unabashedly show up as myself is the greatest one in my life. I will never take that for granted.

Pride 2024. I cannot subscribe to the rainbow industrial complex. I can, however, wear a sheer dress with a $$$ lingerie set.

As I’ve matured, I’ve ebbed and flowed through a few stylistic choices to visibly flag my queerness, feeling that in order to be “accepted” in a gay space, I have to present a certain way. Maybe this is less for acceptance, but more in the hope that it may encourage some hot masc to hit on me, letting her know that, yes, I am receptive!

a text I sent my best friend last summer lol

That said, each summer that I’ve gone to Fire Island Pines, after chatting with a stranger pool-side at 1AM, they ask “So why are you here? Supporting your friends?! That’s so sweet!” without the consideration that I, with my fabulous blow out but minimal makeup, in mens trousers but a push up bra, might actually be queer myself.

The recent lesbian-ification of fashion (dissected thoughtfully by Juliana Ramirez) has both frustrated me and inspired me, and lightly aligned with how my wardrobe has developed in recent years (many summers spent debating The Lesbian Chop at Vacancy Project). Though I do lean more fem these days, my most comfortable grab n go look is relatively androgynous (I hope… hard to pull off as a C cup). Typically in oversized black trousers and a t-shirt, potentially with some added mens suiting essentials. But again, maybe this is me with the same “I’m masc ‘cos I’m in a t-shirt mindset…” I can unpack that later.

This is all to say, I still really want that Balenciaga GAY hoodie.

Important media:

The only brands to buy this month

In celebration of Pride month, I’ve pulled together a few fabulous queer-owned brands to keep on your radar.

“Kallmeyer is a New York based RTW and accessories brand which reimagines everyday staples as an elevated and refined modular wardrobe for modern, empowered womxn… a consistent and highly coveted balance between masculine and feminine energies.” - Kallmeyer

Daniella Kallmeyer’s namesake is one of my favorite small luxury brands to ogle. She offers a The Row-esque store design, a Toteme price point, and incomparable design. An invite to their show is one of NYFW’s most coveted. There is an elegant refinement to the brand that never comes at the expense of excitement.

My Large Cadenza Tassel. Regularly hooked onto a bag or belt loop.

“When it comes to Eckhaus Latta, I think our female identity is a bit harder in her femininity. It’s not about girliness. But with the male identity, I think there is something that is more queer without it tilting into a feminine trope. We always ask ourselves: How do we make clothing that does not feel like you’re wearing women’s clothing or men’s clothing necessarily, but gives you the tension and the space between two genders.” - Vogue, 2022

Founded by Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta, Eckhaus Latta is the uniform of the cool downtown person who probably has a private social presence but all of their followers are industry vets. The team had Max (a very knowledgeable stylist and frequent enabler of my shopping habits) and I in for a try-on session a few months ago, and the clothes walked such a perfect line of femininity/masculinity that, while sharing a changing room, we also kept swapping pieces. We ended up walking out with the same outfit. Rarely do you encounter a brand that feels this directional while still making clothes you can imagine wearing into the ground (and survive the 5AM afters).

“Everyone deserves that feeling to become this powerful version of themselves. It’s not a costume, it’s an enhanced version of yourself.” - Harper's Bazaar, 2024

A newer eveningwear brand for the modern bride. Jackson Wiederhoeft’s background with Thom Browne makes sense considering the tailoring (corsets are a major brand code) and commitment to putting on a show. Never one to skimp on romance (or hand-embellishment).

“If I’m ever remembered for anything; let it be passion,” - Perfect Magazine, 2022

You were probably introduced to Conner Ives via the Protect The Dolls t-shirt and fell in love with him after his SS26 show. The brocade fur coat was one of the most coveted of the season. Personally, I’ve been keeping a close eye on when the “I work nights” tee hits the market, modeled by "I'm sick, *coughs*" with Tish Weinstock.

“Being self-taught has allowed me to grow and learn at my own pace effectively. I have failed or fallen many times, and it has allowed me to appreciate the small victories. More importantly, the advantages of getting my hands dirty with real inside industry experiences and working on a business from the ground up.” - Cultured, 2024

If you're looking for something sexy, look to LaQuan Smith. Few designers have built such a clear identity around glamour. His clothes aren't concerned with subtlety, practicality, or whether your mother would approve. Years of VIP dressing have cemented his place as one of New York's most celebrated designers.

“I grew up in Queens where I got to see diverse people. When I started designing, I would take custom orders which required measuring people because even for straight-sized people, you sometimes still need alterations depending on body shape. So for me, it didn’t require much thought to make clothes that different sized people can fit in.” - The Zoe Report, 2021

One of the first small brands out of NYC that came on my radar when I moved here in 2019. Mirror Palais offers one of the clearest reflections of inner femininity that I’ve seen out of a contemporary male designer. I can assume you've seen his campaign imagery before, where every garment is placed within a richly imagined world that feels as important as the piece itself. The clothes are romantic, but never costume-y.

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