Often, friends will text me for consult when they need a dress for a wedding in a month, they’ve been hunting down an old Louis Vuitton cosmetic pouch under $150, they want to offload a pair of $200 RSP sandals, or they’re ready to take the leap into investing in a secondhand Hermès bag. They come to me because, in my brain, I have a mental resale roadmap comprised of years of digital lowballing and constant closet circulation.

An example of some of my biggest successes, to establish myself as an expert here, includes sourcing:

Vintage Hermès Kelly 32: $2,500 (est. resale: $5,000+, 50% off)

The Row Margaux 15, belted, limited edition: $1,950 (est. resale: $5,000+, 61% off)

Tiffany HardWear Graduated Link Necklace: $1,250 (retail: $3,500, 64% off)

These are some of my proudest sources for big-ticket items, but my closet is also largely comprised of 70%+ off RTW and shoes. My friends and I, who are resale shopping purists, joke that we can’t buy anything full-price in good conscience. And with this guide, neither should you!

So, here it is: my secondhand shopping and selling guide, complete with authentication tips, broken down by goal, not guesswork.