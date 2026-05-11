Driving Shoes

Driving Shoes

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Bryn Rhoads's avatar
Bryn Rhoads
14h

You have no idea how much the Margiela shoe repair rec is needed, mine have a hole in them now and I have been needing to find a place! You are amazing!!

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tuesday silver's avatar
tuesday silver
15h

I LOVE! taylor this is amazing

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