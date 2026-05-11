The 15 Pieces Behind 90% of My Outfits
My hardest working wardrobe staples that I'd reorder in a heartbeat
I am a true creature of habit. I chalk it up to my Virgo/Taurus/Taurus big three, but when I find something I like, it immediately becomes ritual. I’m a certified hyperfixater: on a texting basis with my favorite maîtres d’, spending repetitive weekends that blur together but feel distinct because of the different friends folded into them, ordering the same thing at the same restaurant, sitting on The RealReal nearly every night with vanilla chamomile tea and a deep sea documentary. I do the same things over and over and never tire of them. If anything, I grow more attached.
I know what I like. When I find it, I stick with it.
This largely translates to my process of getting dressed. My incredible commitment to wearing the shit out of something not only speaks to it being easy to style and fashionable, but also good quality. These pieces have carried me through many wash cycles where my downstairs launderer does who knows what to my clothes.
If I were building my closet from scratch, I’d use this as a personal reference point.
xx
TB
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Everyday Basics
My favorite tee of all time. God I love this t-shirt. Do yourself a favor and just order the two pack. It is so flattering, and as someone with a non-sample waist to hip ratio, the length falls perfectly so it doesn’t bunch at my hips but lays juuuust above them. It manages to still give my body shape, even in an opaque t-shirt (you can easily go bra-less in the white and be fine). Sometimes I tuck fabric on the shoulder into one bra strap for interest. HEAVY lifter year round.
I’m a certified tabi girl. I wear tabis probably every day. They are, by far, my most comfortable shoe: flat, boot, ballerina pump, etc. I’ve probably owned over fifteen pairs. I have my first pair of ballerina flats that I wore every day for three years (and mistakenly didn’t sole upon purchase: if you live in NYC, Firm Shoe Repair is the only place I go. I was referred there by my Margiela SA) that are so worn I put a HOLE in the sole (again, my fault for poor care, not a fault of craftsmanship). They go with everything and I could do a marathon in them. I can’t say I’ve never been questioned at a door about being on the list, but the “go ahead” tends to come right after they clock my toes. I get mine cheaper on Cettire.
My daily driver shoulder bag (somehow it’s $200 less than the brand’s website through that link? Also secondhand here, here). If I’m out and about with a laptop, I’ll likely be carrying my Birkin, but as someone who likes to have free hands while I walk, you would be amazed at how much this fits. I call it my “Mary Poppins bag.” Admittedly I’ve slightly misshapen mine (to the horror of store employees) by stuffing it to the brim, but it’s MY bag!!!! And I like to use my things. You can fit a passport, cardholder, sunglasses, point and shoot camera, and multiple lip glosses with a little extra space for whatever other tiny knickknacks you may like to carry around. It comes with a branded mirror inside, and, obviously, it’s so chic.
I wear this bra nearly every single day because it is both comfortable and sexy, a very difficult combo to find in the land of lingerie. It runs TTS (thank god, ordering from new lingerie brands can be chaos) and looks beautiful peeking out under a low neckline or through a thin shirt. It’s as much a stylistic choice as it is a functional part of getting dressed. As I write this, I’m wearing their silk robe.
The holy grail loafer. I’m SORRY but it’s worth it. One of the few purchases I’ve ever made full price and I don’t regret it for a second. These are incredibly comfortable, timeless, and impeccably made. If you’re looking to make a foray into the world of The Row, I highly recommend this as your gateway drug.
A perfect cashmere sweater. It’s simple, clean, and luxurious… three of my favorite things. A nicely fitted cashmere is actually very acceptable in the evening as a dinner top, though I recommend adding some nice contrast jewelry like polished silver or a brooch. An easy day to night staple.
Just an incredibly flattering neckline and well-made product. The silk wool blend on this top is delicious, and the scoopneck allows you to show a little skin without getting into cleavage territory (key for the office, pull it down a bit when you’re headed out). I wear this constantly, and want the new boatneck for summer badly.
Going Out
I put this on every time I don’t know what to wear. Bonus points, it transitions flawlessly the next day with a t-shirt. This is my go-to jacket and trouser.
Ole reliable going out top (secondhand here, here). Works with everything, but most importantly, it lays perfectly under any evening jacket I plan to wear.
The most comfortable heel (and it’s 5 inches). No longer in production, but there are sooo many available on Poshmark under $150. My best friend let me borrow hers for a night out, and even a full size too small wasn’t killing my feet. Magic!
Truly the only evening clutch I’ll ever need. It’s just perfect. Compliment magnet.
Unique (& Reliable)
My favorite accessory ever (and fashion girl magnet) has restocked!!!!
I told you silk jacquard is my obsession. I wear these 3x a week.
Incredibly chic (and comfortable) skirt. It’s such a nice way to tap into elegant dressing without feeling too costume-y. I wore it to the ballet on Friday… the movement, draping, weight, and silhouette makes it look twice the price.
The coolest jeans I’ve ever put on my body (and size 10+ friendly)
Additional Considerations:
JEWELRY: I am always wearing: tennis bracelet (20% off sale), diamond pear huggies, Reverso, Peretti bottle, Peretti cabochon, Marigela Hermès ring, Yurman ring, Peretti ear climbers (single), Peretti bone cuff.
SEASONAL: I retire the daily tabi for these $38 classics in the summer.
SEASONAL: All of my coats, obviously. The only outerwear brand.
NEW: I only just got these pants for summer, but I for see regular use. They feel like nothing on, which is exactly what I need during NYC summer.
NEW: Totally perfect going out top. I’ve worn it every weekend since purchase.
NEW: I’ve been pining for this for over a year and plan to wear it weekly.
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You have no idea how much the Margiela shoe repair rec is needed, mine have a hole in them now and I have been needing to find a place! You are amazing!!
I LOVE! taylor this is amazing