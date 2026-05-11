I am a true creature of habit. I chalk it up to my Virgo/Taurus/Taurus big three, but when I find something I like, it immediately becomes ritual. I’m a certified hyperfixater: on a texting basis with my favorite maîtres d’, spending repetitive weekends that blur together but feel distinct because of the different friends folded into them, ordering the same thing at the same restaurant, sitting on The RealReal nearly every night with vanilla chamomile tea and a deep sea documentary. I do the same things over and over and never tire of them. If anything, I grow more attached.

I know what I like. When I find it, I stick with it.

This largely translates to my process of getting dressed. My incredible commitment to wearing the shit out of something not only speaks to it being easy to style and fashionable, but also good quality. These pieces have carried me through many wash cycles where my downstairs launderer does who knows what to my clothes.

If I were building my closet from scratch, I’d use this as a personal reference point.

xx

TB

Everyday Basics

Going Out

Unique (& Reliable)

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