My most used word of the year is “grateful.” To the point where I question if this is a sole result of hard work and faith, or if the Etsy witch I hired a year ago for a $15 Road Opener spell after being laid off is pulling its weight.

I wrote out the affirmations she gave me and put them on five post-it notes, which are all still stuck to the inside of my medicine cabinet. I read them every morning while I brush my teeth.

"BLOCKAGES ARE CLEARED, AND I AM FREE TO FOLLOW THE PATH OF MY DESTINY.”

My career has always been one of the most important things in my life, and we’ve cracked it open together. Sharing the things I love with you, being received, building community… it’s an incredibly fulfilling experience. I wake up every morning with immense gratitude of the life that this community has allowed me.

May 1: I used my best investment bag trick with The RealReal, which is consigning 30+ pieces for a good chunk of site credit and calling in a handbag to my local store.

I lucked out with my first Chanel, which of course calls for occasion to wear a fabulous hat. I’ve been looking for the right one for a few years, and I’m considering this my self-given gift to celebrate self-employment.

May 9, Afternoon: Waking up after having a hot dog and beer for dinner at the Liberty’s home opener. Morning shower to meet with Mark Deleon, who has inspired me to consider vlogging.

Le Charlot is probably my favorite restaurant in New York, I go at least once a week (as you’ll see in this diary). We sat outside while it rained and shared about our lives, which inevitably led to a mutual interest found on Madison and E 71st St. This trench from The Row is burned into my brain.

May 9, Evening: I’m a member at the New York City Ballet and before I became so (gratefully) busy, I would go twice a week.

Since Nutcracker season, attendance has dwindled. I was excited to return and see India Bradley. My favorite Friday night itinerary is tea and ice cream before (or after) heading to Lincoln Center. There’s a very special spot I always go to and text my favorite server to hold a table a few hours ahead.

May 11: Warmth is returning to New York. Waking up a little sticky in the sheets is welcome this time of year. It means it’s time to pull my standing fan out from under the bed to run on full-blast all night. There’s nothing better than the collective effervescence of Central Park during a change of seasons.

May 12: My parents are in town. I miss my big sister. She had a baby last year, who’s just celebrated her first birthday… she’s the pride of our family. Normally Jen would come visit on these trips, too. I miss them both.

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Mom and I christened the trip with my favorite activity: hotel breakfast. In-room or not, I think eggs always taste better at a hotel. After walking around Madison Avenue a bit, I took her for lunch at Fleming. The perfect sit outside with a white wine spot.

Twist top , heels . The Faena is a top tier night out spot.

May 15: A week with my mom is nothing I take for granted. Our relationship is one of the most important things in my life. She’s shown me how to survive life’s most difficult moments with unimaginable grace, something I can only hope to replicate as I mature.

Juan texted me in my morning funk of missing my mom to attend the NADA Art Fair. We went to Hotel Chelsea after for a glass of wine. I love the atrium there.

May 16: Rae Harrison hosted an event with Falconeri for their new Madison store. The new openings on Madison this year have been exciting, but I hope the neighborhood can keep its charm, much of which I attribute to it’s quietness. This gave Michaela Pecoraro, PJ Middleton and I the excuse for (yet another) meal at Le Charlot.

Next week I look ahead to catching up on some work, a few meetings, events, and sitting in on a NYCB rehearsal. I’ve never been happier.

I love you,

TB

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