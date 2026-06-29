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The Row and “Olsen style” are not synonymous. Where The Row’s collections are largely clean, polished, and minimal, the Olsens use these pieces as a foundation for their incredible collection of vintage jewelry and accessories.

They approach getting dressed like an art gallerist curates an exhibition. The clothing isn't always the masterpiece, it's the exhibition design. The Row’s silhouette, fabric, and tailoring functions as carefully tuned lighting, a thoughtfully selected frame, and precise gallery placement, all in service of making their vintage jewelry and accessories feel like the art on display.

spot the difference

The Row’s campaign imagery resembles an elegant and refined woman, where Olsen style is still well-tailored and EXPENSIVE, but much more bohemian, messy, and organic. I find that where the discourse on “Olsen style” loses its way is by forgetting that it is not solely head to toe cashmere and silk neutrals.

The twins have brought us a bit more into their inner world through the semi-recent addition of in-store vintage, from carrying small objets d'art and jewelry to finding an archival Alaïa coat at the Madison Ave store. The source behind these pieces comes from an incredibly curated vintage store called Preclothed.

This past March, I booked a long overdue trip to Paris to visit my best friend Max. I petitioned friends on their favorite spots since I hadn’t been in a few years, and the lovely Gabrielle Pope urged me to go to for a visit, certain that I would fall in love with every piece in the store.

Preclothed, June 2026. The Row SS26 hair ( combs on loan from Preclothed ). Similar here for £30.

Everyone I've spoken to who’s been has a story to tell. Zoë Kravitz in the background of their try-on selfie, falling in love with an 19th century Japanese hair comb (a curation of which was used in The Row’s SS26 show for the most viral beauty moment of the season), being offered Louvre-quality couture (Max and I were actually offered this piece during our visit)…

The store experience is incomparable to any curated vintage store I’ve been in. Outside of PFW, you’ll likely have the store entirely to yourself, save for maybe one other pair of shoppers. They have a beautiful selection of pieces on the floor, largely in the land of Alaïa, Saint Laurent, and Margiela-era Hermès. It includes a slew of neutrals, silks, cashmeres, and I noticed a healthy selection of Chinese inspired collections like Saint Laurent’s AW 1977 and late 90’s Galliano Dior.

Unbranded vintage in Preclothed, March 2026. Etsy alternative for 1/10th the price.

While the floor pieces are incredibly covetable, the magic happens in explaining your taste to the in-store team. I shared the designers, eras, details, silhouettes, and fabrics I’m attracted to, and they got to quick work running into the back—from what I was able to peek, it’s a massive additional space (seemingly the same size of the store) that holds their archive of additional inventory. There’s restraint in curation, so I respect their ability to not put everything out at once. I certainly was ready to climb through the back door and go through the archives myself.

Unsurprisingly, a collection this special doesn't come cheaply. The Japanese hair comb I wore was in the four figures, and the museum-worthy jacket was over €3,000.

a shared sentiment!

I have immense respect for what Preclothed has built. After nearly a decade working in luxury fashion, I know enough to appreciate just how much knowledge, sourcing expertise, and relationship-building goes into curating a store of this caliber.

I do, however, consider myself an expert in finding beautiful things for less.

This isn’t about replicating Preclothed’s inventory or diminishing the value of what they do. Their pieces are exceptional and can be exceptionally difficult to source.. You should still absolutely visit on your next trip to Paris. My hope here is to capture the spirit of Preclothed's curation through pieces that you can shop remotely at a meaningfully lower price point.

Below, I’ve rounded up very Preclothed-inspired curation of:

Alternatives to the pieces I fell in love with in-store

Hair combs and pins <$200

Margiela-era Hermès

Alaïa

Saint Laurent

Misc. vintage

xx

TB