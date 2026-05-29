Notes on Taste is an interview series with people I believe to have exceptional personal style — from widely followed tastemakers to those you might not have discovered yet. Discover where they shop, what they’re searching for, the pieces they’d never part with, and what it means to have style.

Name: Pia Mance

Age: 30

Occupation: Founder, Heaven Mayhem

Lives in: Los Angeles

Find Pia on Instagram , TikTok , and Substack

I’ve been loving (and linking) Heaven Mayhem since this Substack started. So excited to be speaking to Pia! As always, take 15% off your order with code DRIVINGSHOES xx

What do you consider your “uniform”?

Black St. Agni trousers, a white tank, black boots, and a blazer if the weather allows. Heaven Mayhem earrings, my Icon Watch, and Sloane sunglasses, always. I switch up the accessories depending on my mood but the base never really changes. Neutral, easy, done.

What’s the piece in your closet you wear the most? Where did you find it?