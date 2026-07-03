Notes on Taste: Michael Sweeney
Where they shop, what they’re searching for, the pieces they’d never part with, and what it means to have style.
Notes on Taste is an interview series with people I believe to have exceptional personal style — from widely followed tastemakers to those you might not have discovered yet. Discover where they shop, what they’re searching for, the pieces they’d never part with, and what it means to have style.
Name: Michael Sweeney
Age: 28
Occupation: Private client shopping
Lives in: London
Find Michael on Instagram, TikTok, and Substack
What do you consider your “uniform”?
It varies depending on whether I’m feeling more masculine or feminine but I always come back to a pair of good trousers, a long sleeve tee, flip flops and big sunglasses.