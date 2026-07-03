Notes on Taste is an interview series with people I believe to have exceptional personal style — from widely followed tastemakers to those you might not have discovered yet. Discover where they shop, what they’re searching for, the pieces they’d never part with, and what it means to have style.

Name: Michael Sweeney

Age: 28

Occupation: Private client shopping

Lives in: London

Find Michael on Instagram , TikTok , and Substack

What do you consider your “uniform”?

It varies depending on whether I’m feeling more masculine or feminine but I always come back to a pair of good trousers, a long sleeve tee, flip flops and big sunglasses.

What’s the piece in your closet you wear the most? Where did you find it?