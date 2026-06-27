AN: Laurel was kind enough to be the first to submit for Notes on Taste back in February. The questions were a bit different… xx

Notes on Taste is an interview series with people I believe to have exceptional personal style — from widely followed tastemakers to those you might not have discovered yet. Discover where they shop, what they’re searching for, the pieces they’d never part with, and what it means to have style.

Name: Laurel

Age: 30

Occupation: Account Manager in Tech

Lives in: Los Angeles

Find Laurel on Instagram and TikTok

What is your favorite piece in your closet? Where did you get it?

This is constantly in flux but at the moment it’s my 1930s embroidered silk kaftan that I got in Tangier at Bazar Tindouf. If you ever find yourself in Tangier make it your first stop; there are piles upon piles of stunning antique kaftans at astoundingly reasonable prices.

What’s the piece in your closet you wear the most? Where did you find it?