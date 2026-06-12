Notes on Taste is an interview series with people I believe to have exceptional personal style — from widely followed tastemakers to those you might not have discovered yet. Discover where they shop, what they’re searching for, the pieces they’d never part with, and what it means to have style.

Name: Jordan Risa

Age: 34

Occupation: Founder of Seen Library, Social Media Consultant & Photographer

Lives in: Los Angeles, CA

What do you consider your “uniform”?

It used to be a trouser, a little tank and a cardigan with a kitten heel, but lately now that I’m postpartum and often have a baby in tow, it’s been a trouser and a white tee with flats which I’m still getting used to!

What’s the piece in your closet you wear the most? Where did you find it?