Notes on Taste: Janne Krabben-Aunan
Where they shop, what they’re searching for, the pieces they’d never part with, and what it means to have style.
Notes on Taste is an interview series with people I believe to have exceptional personal style — from widely followed tastemakers to those you might not have discovered yet. Discover where they shop, what they’re searching for, the pieces they’d never part with, and what it means to have style.
Name: Janne Krabben-Aunan
Age: 41
Occupation: Designer, content creator
Lives in: Brussels, Belgium
Find Janne on Instagram and TikTok
What do you consider your “uniform”?
My uniform is definitely blazer, shirt/t-shirt and a pair of good trousers, often denim. It’s such an easy combination that makes me feel confident, a bit dressed up but still casual and cool.