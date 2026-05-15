Notes on Taste is an interview series with people I believe to have exceptional personal style — from widely followed tastemakers to those you might not have discovered yet. Discover where they shop, what they’re searching for, the pieces they’d never part with, and what it means to have style.

Name: Janne Krabben-Aunan

Age: 41

Occupation: Designer, content creator

Lives in: Brussels, Belgium

Find Janne on Instagram and TikTok

What do you consider your “uniform”?

My uniform is definitely blazer, shirt/t-shirt and a pair of good trousers, often denim. It’s such an easy combination that makes me feel confident, a bit dressed up but still casual and cool.

What’s the piece in your closet you wear the most? Where did you find it?