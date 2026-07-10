Notes on Taste is an interview series with people I believe to have exceptional personal style — from widely followed tastemakers to those you might not have discovered yet. Discover where they shop, what they’re searching for, the pieces they’d never part with, and what it means to have style.

Name: Imaan Najafi

Age: 21

Occupation: Model and owner of House of Ima

Lives in: The Netherlands

Find Imaan on Instagram , TikTok , and at House of Ima

I’m really excited about House of Ima. I’ve been building it for the past two years, and it’s where most of my time and energy goes.



I’ve spent that time learning, designing, and traveling to find the right fabrics and materials. It’s a real family project. My grandmother, my mum, and almost every member of my family helps in some way. Every piece is handmade, so I release everything in small batches.



As a trans woman, fashion has always meant more to me than just clothing. When I was young, I would quietly try on my mom’s dresses, and for the first time I felt like I could see myself. That feeling of comfort and self expression still shapes everything I make.

The first release is a necklace by the name of *Gardanband-e Mangola Dâr*, which means “tassel necklace” in Dari. Inspired by traditional Afghan jewellery, the necklace is hand strung with polished black obsidian beads.



I’m starting with accessories, and my goal is to slowly grow House of Ima into a fashion house.

What do you consider your “uniform”?

Right now, especially in summer, I wear all white most of the time. My go to is a pair of white Levi’s jeans, a white linen blouse, and leather flip flops. I always feel comfortable in it, and I never get tired of wearing it.



It’s even become my grocery shopping outfit. I just throw on a big bag, and I’m ready to go. It’s effortless, practical, and feels the most like me.



If I’m going out for dinner, I almost always reach for a big tunic dress. I love the ease of a tunic. It feels elegant without trying too hard, and it’s one of those pieces I always feel confident in.

What’s the piece in your closet you wear the most? Where did you find it?