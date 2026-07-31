Notes on Taste is an interview series with people I believe to have exceptional personal style — from widely followed tastemakers to those you might not have discovered yet. Discover where they shop, what they’re searching for, the pieces they’d never part with, and what it means to have style.

Name: Débora Rosa

Age: 32

Occupation: Content Creator, Stylist, Fashion Consultant

Lives in: Lisbon

Find Débora on Instagram , TikTok , Substack , and Pinterest

I love doing visual research and advisory for brands. I’ve been doing it since the beginning, in 2018 for Yeezy. It's mainly moodboards, trend forecasting, and being ahead. It's super exciting that I'm now doing that with Magda Butrym.

What do you consider your “uniform”?

Really depends on the season. During winter I love a good black pleated suit pants, long sleeve tee, a cashmere sweater, and a long wool structured black coat. During summer, I would say poplin shorts or trousers and a basic tee or tank top with cool accessories.

What’s the piece in your closet you wear the most? Where did you find it?