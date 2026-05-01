Notes on Taste is an interview series with people I believe to have exceptional personal style — from widely followed tastemakers to those you might not have discovered yet. Learn where they shop, what they’re searching for, the pieces they’d never part with, and what it means to have style.

Davina’s incredible sense of bold, personal style hit me hard and fast after finding her on TikTok. I celebrate a lot of high-quality, thoughtful simplicity on Driving Shoes, but Davina’s wardrobe is that of a true archival fashion lover—complex, referential, sculptural, and very Miuccia xx

Name: Davina

Age: 23

Occupation: Fashion Stylist

Lives in: NYC

Find Davina on Instagram , TikTok , and Substack

What do you consider your “uniform”?

I wouldn’t say I have a uniform necessarily. I get dressed everyday with the intent to turn any style/silhouette on it’s head. I’m always in an “outfit” that entails having interesting structure and strong proportions!

What’s the piece in your closet you wear the most? Where did you find it?