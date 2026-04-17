Notes on Taste is an interview series with people I believe to have exceptional personal style — from widely followed tastemakers to those you might not have discovered yet. Discover where they shop, what they’re searching for, the pieces they’d never part with, and what it means to have style.

Today we’re welcoming Christie Tyler. I couldn’t think of a better person to kick off the series. Christie was an early reference point: someone whose perspective on getting dressed felt distinct at a time when I was still figuring out my own (and remains majorly on the moodboard). I found her account when I was studying at LIM College and had just moved to New York, and it was like discovering a fashion North Star. In fact, when I found my grail Alaia pillbox hat at the sample sale a few weeks ago, it was Christie I first saw it on off-runway.

She’s carved out a very unique place in the luxury creator space, and was an early talent signed to Georgia Makely-Schraeder’s brainchild at Ford’s Digital Division. More than anything, she’s remained consistent in her point of view and always incredibly kind and receptive to my long-standing appreciation for her style.

Plus, her wardrobe bodes veeeery nicely with the Driving Shoes theme colors.

Without further ado…

Name: Christie Tyler

Age: 28

Occupation: Influencer

Lives in: Los Angeles

What do you consider your “uniform”?

I would say realistically, my uniform includes vintage Levi’s (or shorts if it’s too hot), a vintage oversized shirt (my butter-yellow Ralph Lauren one has been a recent favorite), and The Row flats. Add a pair of oversized sunnies and I’m good to go. When I lived in New York this uniform was different but this has become my LA uniform.

What’s the piece in your closet you wear the most? Where did you find it?