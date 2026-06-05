Notes on Taste is an interview series with people I believe to have exceptional personal style — from widely followed tastemakers to those you might not have discovered yet. Discover where they shop, what they’re searching for, the pieces they’d never part with, and what it means to have style.

Name: Cheyenne Grenaway

Age: 27

Occupation: Social Media/Tech Sales

Lives in: New York City

Find Cheyenne on Instagram , TikTok , and Substack

“It’s not outfit repeating, it’s just wearing the clothes that you own. And you own them for a reason, because you love them.”

What do you consider your “uniform”?

I always find myself reaching for a button-up, whether it’s my oversized blue piece from Calvin Klein or a more fitted structured version.

When I’m dressing more casually, I think about this photo of me as a kid, running around the house in an oversized, worn-in sweatshirt. I think that’s why I feel so confident in relaxed pieces. A loose pair of denim, something easy and lived-in because it feels the most true to who I’ve always been.

I’m drawn to pieces that carry a sense of time. So maybe that, something that feels lived in, just as good in a pair of heels or barefoot, something that you can feel the time that’s past in it when you look at it. I love that.

What’s the piece in your closet you wear the most? Where did you find it?