Notes on Taste is an interview series with people I believe to have exceptional personal style — from widely followed tastemakers to those you might not have discovered yet. Discover where they shop, what they’re searching for, the pieces they’d never part with, and what it means to have style.

I first found Charlotte through her incredible vintage curation over at Maison44, which many of the women on my moodboard already follow. This bag in specific has been on my grail list for a long time and remains there until she sources another. Her eye for vintage luxury and unbranded finds come together into a taste level that feels very instinctive and elegant.

Name: Charlotte Emily Sanders

Age: 31

Occupation: Content Creator and owner of Maison44

Lives in: London

What do you consider your “uniform”?

I’m almost always in all black, but if I’m honest, my real uniform is a great pair of sunglasses and a good bag... that’s what makes it feel like me.

What’s the piece in your closet you wear the most? Where did you find it?