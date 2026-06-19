Notes on Taste is an interview series with people I believe to have exceptional personal style — from widely followed tastemakers to those you might not have discovered yet. Discover where they shop, what they’re searching for, the pieces they’d never part with, and what it means to have style.

Name: Bryn Rhoads

Age: 27

Occupation: Co-Founder & Creative Director, The Anteros

Lives in: New York City

Find Bryn on Instagram , TikTok , and Substack

We’ve just launched our SS26 collection, and I genuinely could not wait to share it. Building this collection has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my life—doing it alongside my mom, who is also my best friend and co-founder, makes it something else entirely. We’re not just building a brand; we’re building something we hope outlasts us, something we can one day pass to the next generation. That’s what gets me up in the morning.

What do you consider your “uniform”?

Considering I started an entire company around shirting, it's gotta be an Anteros shirt/button down, vintage Levi's or our Asher pants in wool, and some form of funky heel!

What’s the piece in your closet you wear the most? Where did you find it?