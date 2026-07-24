Notes on Taste is an interview series with people I believe to have exceptional personal style — from widely followed tastemakers to those you might not have discovered yet. Discover where they shop, what they’re searching for, the pieces they’d never part with, and what it means to have style.

Name: Brielle Smith

Occupation: Creative Director and Bag Designer

Lives in: Paris but soon to be Denmark

Find Brielle on Instagram

What do you consider your “uniform”?

My uniform lately is a pair of tailored black trousers, my recent favorites are from Almada Label or a long tailored skirt from Henne. I like to style with a simple top, then finish with a final touch that's either a cape, a scarf styled in different ways, or a piece of jewelry. I'm really loving my vintage brooches this summer.

What’s the piece in your closet you wear the most? Where did you find it?