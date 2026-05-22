Notes on Taste: Bee Jones
Discover where they shop, what they’re searching for, the pieces they’d never part with, and what it means to have style.
Notes on Taste is an interview series with people I believe to have exceptional personal style — from widely followed tastemakers to those you might not have discovered yet. Discover where they shop, what they’re searching for, the pieces they’d never part with, and what it means to have style.
Name: Bee Jones
Age: 28
Occupation: Founder, Bee Jones Studio
Lives in: London
Find Bee on Instagram and TikTok
What do you consider your “uniform”?
Khaite denim, LESET white t-shirt, my Vincent Boulevard sunglasses and my boyfriend’s grandad’s trench. I will be in at least one of these pieces daily.