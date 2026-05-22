Notes on Taste is an interview series with people I believe to have exceptional personal style — from widely followed tastemakers to those you might not have discovered yet. Discover where they shop, what they’re searching for, the pieces they’d never part with, and what it means to have style.

Name: Bee Jones

Age: 28

Occupation: Founder, Bee Jones Studio

Lives in: London

Find Bee on Instagram and TikTok

What do you consider your “uniform”?

Khaite denim, LESET white t-shirt, my Vincent Boulevard sunglasses and my boyfriend’s grandad’s trench. I will be in at least one of these pieces daily.

What’s the piece in your closet you wear the most? Where did you find it?