Notes on Taste: Anna Porte
Where they shop, what they’re searching for, the pieces they’d never part with, and what it means to have style.
Notes on Taste is an interview series with people I believe to have exceptional personal style — from widely followed tastemakers to those you might not have discovered yet. Discover where they shop, what they’re searching for, the pieces they’d never part with, and what it means to have style.
Name: Anna Porte
Age: 31
Occupation: Content Creator
Lives in: Montreal
Find Anna on Instagram, TikTok, and Substack
What do you consider your “uniform”?
A good button-up or t-shirt (with or without layers depending on the season), vintage Levi’s, and some sort of flat or loafer.