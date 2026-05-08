Notes on Taste is an interview series with people I believe to have exceptional personal style — from widely followed tastemakers to those you might not have discovered yet. Discover where they shop, what they’re searching for, the pieces they’d never part with, and what it means to have style.

Name: Anna Porte

Age: 31

Occupation: Content Creator

Lives in: Montreal

Find Anna on Instagram , TikTok , and Substack

What do you consider your “uniform”?

A good button-up or t-shirt (with or without layers depending on the season), vintage Levi’s, and some sort of flat or loafer.

What’s the piece in your closet you wear the most? Where did you find it?