As dedicated as I am to The RealReal, much of my item-specific sourcing comes from multiple corners of the internet: eBay, Vestiaire, Instagram sellers, etc.

The Luxury Secondhand Guide: From $70 The Row RTW to 50% Off An Hermès Kelly Taylor Barnett · July 10, 2025 Often, friends will text me for consult when they need a dress for a wedding in a month, they’ve been hunting down an old Louis Vuitton cosmetic pouch under $150, they want to offload a pair of $200 RSP sandals, or they’re ready to take the leap into investing in a secondhand Hermès bag. They come to me because, in my brain, I have a mental resale roadmap comprised of years of digital lowballing and constant closet circulation. Read full story

I’ve become a loyal admirer and customer of a curated group of sellers who offer great products, great prices, or, most frequently, both. These are my favorites, broken down by when and why I shop them.

Brandear is an incredibly iconic Japanese eBay reseller. They have SO much product. Go to them for leather goods: handbags, wallets, cosmetic pouches, etc. I swear they’re the backbone of the eBay luxury resale market.

THE Issey Miyake Pleats Please plug. Best prices you’ll find for Pleats and so many style options.

Linda’s is an eBay OG. She’s been around forever, but the stock isn’t at all outdated. A fabulous resource for designer RTW, I actually scored a pair of The Row Gala pants from her for $100, but UPS lost them in the mail (I bought an evil eye bracelet that week). Her prices are fantastic and she’s.

This profile is run by the MyTheresa team through their resale partnership with Vestiaire, allowing their customers a service to easily consign their past purchases. The account is overseen by a bot, so once you make an offer, the bot will come back quickly with a counter (this is the final and best price; it doesn’t do back-and-forth negotiation). They won’t respond to questions on DM either, but the prices are excellent and it is double-guaranteed authentic since all product was initially bought from MT and reauthenticated by Vesitiare.

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