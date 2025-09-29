My Secret Repertoire of Secondhand Luxury Sellers
A treasure trove.
As dedicated as I am to The RealReal, much of my item-specific sourcing comes from multiple corners of the internet: eBay, Vestiaire, Instagram sellers, etc.
I’ve become a loyal admirer and customer of a curated group of sellers who offer great products, great prices, or, most frequently, both. These are my favorites, broken down by when and why I shop them.
Brandear
Brandear is an incredibly iconic Japanese eBay reseller. They have SO much product. Go to them for leather goods: handbags, wallets, cosmetic pouches, etc. I swear they’re the backbone of the eBay luxury resale market.
opal07m
THE Issey Miyake Pleats Please plug. Best prices you’ll find for Pleats and so many style options.
Linda’s Stuff
Linda’s is an eBay OG. She’s been around forever, but the stock isn’t at all outdated. A fabulous resource for designer RTW, I actually scored a pair of The Row Gala pants from her for $100, but UPS lost them in the mail (I bought an evil eye bracelet that week). Her prices are fantastic and she’s.
MyTheresa x Vestiaire Collective
This profile is run by the MyTheresa team through their resale partnership with Vestiaire, allowing their customers a service to easily consign their past purchases. The account is overseen by a bot, so once you make an offer, the bot will come back quickly with a counter (this is the final and best price; it doesn’t do back-and-forth negotiation). They won’t respond to questions on DM either, but the prices are excellent and it is double-guaranteed authentic since all product was initially bought from MT and reauthenticated by Vesitiare.