May's Rotation Report: New, Not Yet, and No Longer
Hello to Chanel, on the horizon with Burberry, and a farewell to Phoebe Philo... amongst others
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NEW TO ME
How grateful am I to partner with incredible brands to celebrate discounted luxury. These earrings from Hearts on Fire via The Solist have not come off.
THIS is why it pays to take site credit for your TRR consignment pay out. Will be having her refurbished… coming soon x
Speaking of, I also found this insanely good Matteau top on TRR this month. Expect to see me in this every week this summer.
Nour Hammour had a sample sale, so I bought the Jane trench in an unreleased white colorway. She finally arrived <3
And got an amazing taffeta duster from Chan Luu. Figuring out ways to style year round…
I got to try A.EMERY’s RTW and am obsessed with this top and pants (size 10 approved). A high quality tank is one of my simplest wardrobe staples to elevate a summer outfit.
My favorite lingerie brand is having a really great sale right now. Wish and Reve are my favs, I wear them every day. If what you like isn’t in the sale, you can always use DRIVINGSHOES for 15% off xx
I have been hesitating on these heels since they launched last winter. I probably tried them on six times. My mom was in town a few weeks ago and treated me; I couldn’t be more grateful. I find them so comfortable (for a 4” stiletto) that after my first night out in them, I set a TRR alert for a nude pair. The lambskin leather is available on sale here (per Monday's post!).
Also in the shoe department, I grabbed these fantastic red eel ballerinas. They’re supposedly an incredibly comfortable shoe. I’m still breaking them in, but look forward to wearing very regularly. It helped that Anne Hathaway sat beside me in Bergdorf’s during the try-on.
Made out like a bandit at the Toteme sale. This red trench and petal skirt are now some of my favorite RTW in my closet.
WISHLIST
New York’s rainy spring (and the fact that I haven’t lost an umbrella in two years) is making me really obsessed with the idea of this timeless accessory (partner)
This skirt is psychotic. If I were a bride…
Maybe this is stupid but I have wanted it for so long. I saw a girl (who I can only imagine worked at Toteme as she was head-to-toe and we were just next door) at Birley Bakery two weeks ago wearing it. I regularly style a sweater thrown over the shoulder, but not always for warmth… sometimes it is just the vibe!!!
An IG Reel has seared this cape into my brain
I’ve fallen completely in love with this handmade shoe brand. ROMANCE!
Nothing to purchase, but this hair from Celine is how I’d like to move through the world
Sorry but they’re really rubbing off on me… look how good they are on her
SOLD/RETURNED:
23 piece The RealReal consignment for site credit, of course…
Tried my hand at my first ThredUp shipment for everything that TRR couldn’t accept. Donating the rest. I went through my closet this month and got rid of probably over 150+ pieces of clothing that I’d been holding on to for far too long. This was largely in the vein of “Brandy Melville tank I’ve had for five years, why get rid of it, it’s comfortable and worth $5,” so I had to make some honest choices with myself for the sake of closet space and mental clarity.
From the Toteme order, I returned three pieces (before it went to final sale).
I have been grossly obsessed with finding this bag for months. I finally got it and, experiencing it out of the context of a hyper-curated The Row store, I had a hard time justifying the price (to be fair, I have never spent this much money on something at one time besides Miss B). I still LOVE it, but returned her with the hopes that I can find it secondhand down the line. On an extremely honest level, I also felt like I got way too much this month and need to slow down to properly enjoy the gratitude and ritual of a new luxury item. Instead, I’m using the cash and taking my best friend to Paris next week. Open to recs.
SELLING:
Consider that these are my starting offer Vestiaire prices, but I will obviously let them go to you for less. DM me!
Phoebe Philo Medium Kit Cabas: I totally adore this bag, but I found that when I need a laptop-sized handle bag, I go for ole faithful. It fits on the shoulder (and the kitchen sink inside)! A very chic woman somewhere will give her the life she deserves.
Bottega Veneta Fringe Pouch: Just not using her enough and running out of closet space, but it is SO good. Such a fun summer piece, too.
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Some of the products featured were generously gifted, but as always, my decision to share (or not share) is entirely my own. I try many products a month and only highlight the ones I’d spend my own money on. If it’s here, it’s because I think it’s worth it.
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