Tried my hand at my first ThredUp shipment for everything that TRR couldn’t accept. Donating the rest. I went through my closet this month and got rid of probably over 150+ pieces of clothing that I’d been holding on to for far too long. This was largely in the vein of “Brandy Melville tank I’ve had for five years, why get rid of it, it’s comfortable and worth $5,” so I had to make some honest choices with myself for the sake of closet space and mental clarity.

I have been grossly obsessed with finding this bag for months. I finally got it and, experiencing it out of the context of a hyper-curated The Row store, I had a hard time justifying the price (to be fair, I have never spent this much money on something at one time besides Miss B). I still LOVE it, but returned her with the hopes that I can find it secondhand down the line. On an extremely honest level, I also felt like I got way too much this month and need to slow down to properly enjoy the gratitude and ritual of a new luxury item. Instead, I’m using the cash and taking my best friend to Paris next week. Open to recs.