March's Rotation Report: New, Not Yet, and No Longer
Hello to Loulou de Saison, on the horizon with Emily Dawn Long, and a farewell to Hermès... amongst others
AN: Changing formats here. Is this more digestible? The existing format is very long… let me know what you prefer x
NEW TO ME
Will be wearing these every weekend this summer. I want them in another color
I have never been complimented so heavily on a daytime fragrance
Need to be wearing this at a 6:30 PM sidewalk wine ASAP
Wore for Easter in Palm Beach, felt very apt
OK now for the Paris portion of this post. This was my first purchase of the trip. My best friend treated me to it, so it feels extra special. It’s a great solution to Dinner Dressing woes. Size up if you’re well endowed.
One of my favorite brands of all time. I can always find something here. I took this super wearable top and a very Alaia-esque skirt home
I have worn these nearly every day since purchase. Extremely flattering and everyone I’m with always wants to try them on
Never expected to fall in love with this bag, but I immediately understood when I tried it on. I find myself reaching for it over any other evening bag since
To see what I’m shopping at any time, follow me here! I follow TBC, TakeTheToysFromTheBoys., Sonia, and Caitlin Burke most closely if you’re looking for inspo while starting your account xx #shopmypartner
WISHLIST
One of the most clicked pieces of the month, and I want a pair
I wear this multiple times a week and think my closet would get significantly more elegant in this colorway
I keep trying these on. I think they’re the closest we can get to a comfy bitchy stiletto. Investment shoe, but they’re timeless and actually so much more wearable
I got fed these in an IG ad and can’t stop thinking about them!!!
Every chic woman I follow is wearing these rn
I tried this on three times last month. I think I’m due to order
Also tried this on for the first time last month and holy shit I haven’t felt so drawn to a handbag in a while
CHIC! And on sale
Jess Graves and Caitlin Burke have this. I’m dying for my own
ISO my perfect summer tee from EMILY DAWN LONG
SOLD:
33 piece TRR drop off (shop my closet here!)
Margiela FW07 Heels
ART OF THE WEEK
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