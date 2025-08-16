I’ve spent enough time on The RealReal to know where the good stuff hides. Between my time employed there and subsequent hours invested daily in scrolls, searches, and stalks, I have looked in nearly every corner of the website and picked up an expert-level POV along the way. I personally just checked out on a $300 7-piece order that included a 100% cashmere coat ($27!), Ralph Lauren, a silk blouse, and a wool Tom Ford sweater. C’est la vie!

In my more targeted TRR edits and personal shopping (for both myself and clients), there are a few brands I can always rely on to provide me with affordable pieces, often further marked down on sale by their quiet unknown.

If you’re someone who looks to the minimalist high-quality fabrics of 90s Calvin Klein or elegant, opulent style icons like Lee Radziwill, these are likely the brands that will resonate with you, too.

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Taylor