June's Rotation Report: New, Not Yet, and No Longer
Hello to Issey Miyake, on the horizon with La Collection, and a farewell to Phoebe Philo... amongst others
NEW TO ME
Completely fallen in love with The Anteros (evidenced by mini photoshoot here). Took home this very Hermès by Margiela style summer top and PERFECT (and I mean perfect) button up this month. I find a closet much more interesting when you mix heritage brands with cool, rising talent
I have the best friends in the world because what do you MEAN I was gifted this gorgeous Peretti red lacquer hair pin out of the blue? I’ve had the bangle on my wishlist for years, and two weeks after the hair pin came into my life, I found it on The RealReal (with a site credit from consigning so it was “free”). A matching set!
Simply obsessed with the most fabulous smoking accessory from the most fabulous curated platform to shop vintage from multiple vendors at once
A trip to Paris is incomplete without a visit to my favorite showroom. Apparently the team loves me as much as I do them, because I walked out with the most incredible leather jacket. Everyone reaches for this one, but as a Size 10 hip I preferred my select without ruching. Their seasonal sale is still going on BTW, with my two psycho gorgeous coats included (ponyhair, glamorous fur)
Another grab while in Paris, and a brand I always think is more expensive in my head? This will be very versatile year round
I’ve had my eye on this top for a few weeks after seeing how much less expensive it was to my fav night out top (though its now on massive sale and very comparable… I would highly recommend. Medium here, large here), I ended up taking it in Paris
I RARELY make a random expensive purchase with no previous yearning. This rule is much more flexible during travel. These sunglasses just fit me too nicely… and are on sale
WISHLIST
I’m heading to Napa Valley this summer (eek!) and don’t really have a comfortable flat in my closet that is not a tabi. As I am going with my family, and I choose not to torture my mother on her birthday, I’m the in market for a chic flat alternative. I’ve had my eye on these mules per Shay’s recco
Everyone lost their mind in the replies on my last TJCAMD emphasizing how comfortable Jude shoes are. I really want these for the CA trip, but also found an alt to The Row Signum on their site for any who are looking
There was quite the team rally cry behind this dress, which Rebecca Jarrett pointed out it reminds us of one of Rihanna’s iconic red carpet looks
You know how I feel about jewelry. I don’t know how much longer I can go on without her… the color is unreal!!!!
Tried on in Paris, head over heels. It’s a long silk scarf with fringe that includes a thoughtfully placed button, so you can style it upwards of four ways as a blouse. I found here for significantly less, but without the fringe… do you think it’s still worth it?
These have been on my wishlist for almost two years. After the new store opening, I need to go finally try them on IRL
One of my fav brands is having their big summer sale, really wanting to take her home. All my selects here
RETURNED:
Vincent Boulevard Camille Sunglasses: Looove these, and have been on the waitlist for a while. Ended up sourcing on The RealReal for below retail! They’re fab, but ultimately the Courrèges are too similar to justify keeping both.
Easton Marley Odette Dress: Heading to you in our next WCGW (and birthday dress of choice for PJ Middleton). Ultimately doesn’t suit my 40” hip, but really a gorgeous dress. If you have a straighter silhouette, I highly recommend!
SELLING:
Consider that these are my starting offer Vestiaire prices, but I will obviously let them go to you for less. DM me!
Phoebe Philo Medium Kit Cabas: I totally adore this bag, but I found that when I need a laptop-sized handle bag, I go for ole faithful. It fits on the shoulder (and the kitchen sink inside)! A very chic woman somewhere will give her the life she deserves.
Bottega Veneta Fringe Pouch: Just not using her enough and running out of closet space, but it is SO good. Such a fun summer piece, too.
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