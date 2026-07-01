I RARELY make a random expensive purchase with no previous yearning. This rule is much more flexible during travel. These sunglasses just fit me too nicely… and are on sale

I’ve had my eye on this top for a few weeks after seeing how much less expensive it was to my fav night out top (though its now on massive sale and very comparable… I would highly recommend. Medium here , large here ), I ended up taking it in Paris

Another grab while in Paris , and a brand I always think is more expensive in my head? This will be very versatile year round

I have the best friends in the world because what do you MEAN I was gifted this gorgeous Peretti red lacquer hair pin out of the blue? I’ve had the bangle on my wishlist for years, and two weeks after the hair pin came into my life, I found it on The RealReal (with a site credit from consigning so it was “free”). A matching set!

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I’m heading to Napa Valley this summer (eek!) and don’t really have a comfortable flat in my closet that is not a tabi. As I am going with my family, and I choose not to torture my mother on her birthday, I’m the in market for a chic flat alternative. I’ve had my eye on these mules per Shay’s recco

Everyone lost their mind in the replies on my last TJCAMD emphasizing how comfortable Jude shoes are. I really want these for the CA trip, but also found an alt to The Row Signum on their site for any who are looking

You know how I feel about jewelry. I don’t know how much longer I can go on without her… the color is unreal!!!!

Tried on in Paris, head over heels. It’s a long silk scarf with fringe that includes a thoughtfully placed button, so you can style it upwards of four ways as a blouse. I found here for significantly less, but without the fringe… do you think it’s still worth it?