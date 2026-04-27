This is a longer one: travel bookings, places to eat, things to wear, etc. Please view in-app or on browser, the full post isn’t visible in email x

Many can admit this was one of New York’s more brutal winters in recent history, and I had been in desperate need of a spritz-caesar salad x fries-kindle-beach chair moment. I left my full-time job last week in pursuit of big Driving Shoes dreams, and, to celebrate, I decided to treat myself to the sun.

Madeline and I grew up in South Florida, so when we were looking at tropical destinations, the first thing that felt familiar was the Bahamas, but considering how close we are when we’re in Florida… does it really make sense to fly there from New York? Enter: Bermuda!!!! International appeal, pink sand beaches, and, most practically, it’s only a two hour flight from New York.

The weekend was spent consuming multiple coconut margaritas, (attempted) whale watching, eating fried food on a lounge chair, and hating Belle Burden’s ex-husband. We’re already talking about when we can go back.

Travel

Our balcony view | The Sky Pool | Oceanfront lounging

We stayed at Azura, a newer hotel to the island, located centrally in Warwick. The location was great: we were a 15 minute taxi to the downtown Hamilton area. Most importantly to me, the hotel offered a lot of privacy. There were four pools (two of which we regularly had to ourselves), multiple mini private beaches to lay out at, and an incredible oceanfront view with their standard suite.

I booked this rather last minute through BermudAir, the island’s resident airline. They offer vacation packages that provide preferred rates to the hotels by flying and booking directly through their website. We flew out of Newark on Thursday and returned Sunday morning. The flight itself is super easy, but I’d recommend against the 8 AM return booking if you’re planning to go out on Saturday night…

Wear

Thursday Dinner: Wear this if you want attention, bag

Cambridge Beaches Resort: This dress will be in regular rotation all summer… the waist tie at the back is so flattering, clutch

Private Beach Access: Bikini , necklace , repurposed my go-to cashmere shawl as a cover up, sunnies

Dinner at Intrepid: Dress , pants , heels ( similar ), bag

Cocktail Hour: The chicest new top in my rotation

Eat

We ended up here by accident, with our original reservation at the hotel’s other restaurant, Breezes. It was ironically too windy for al fresco dining, so we found Sunken Harbor Club by chance. The food here was SO good, we couldn’t believe that, of all the recommendations from locals and friends, it hadn’t come up before.

Their cocktail list is veeery fun, and the food is so thoughtful that you might assume they have a Michelin star. We shared a tomato tartare (?!), short rib French dip sliders, scallop and lobster dumplings, miso black cod, and a striploin. I’m trying to start eating fish (Florida born and raised but I’ve always been turned off by it), so I’ve been making a point to try my friends’ whenever someone orders it. I could’ve eaten both seafood dishes to myself.

We went to the iconic Hamilton Princess Bermuda for drinks Thursday night and loved it so much that we came back on Saturday. Make a reservation: we arrived as an early walk-in for one of the chef’s tables, but I’m of the understanding that we got quite lucky to be seated. The staff, namely Ashley and Morgan, were incredible.

When we go back…

Beauty

Looking for more Bermuda recs? One of our favorite ladies on Substack, Sogole Kane , lived there for three years x

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