Driving Shoes

Driving Shoes

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Emily's avatar
Emily
1h

How was the weather?

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3 replies by Taylor Barnett and others
Analiese Matthews's avatar
Analiese Matthews
4h

Fabulous way to celebrate this new chapter!! I always forget Bermuda is up north (I’m in SFL!)

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