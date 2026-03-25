I believe it’s impossible to love a bitchy coat and not love Nour Hammour. The only exception is not having met them yet. I’ve waxed poetic about my obsession with the Parisian outerwear brand, and, unsurprisingly, it’s also a Driving Shoes community favorite.

I’m currently in Paris, and the first thing I planned when booking last November was a showroom appointment to meet the incredible team that I’ve been working with for months. While these visits are typically reserved for influencers and buyers, Nour Hammour offers appointment bookings to anyone in their community who wants to come.

Are you kidding

Located in the 8th, the space is as architecturally beautiful as it is thoughtfully designed, with art and furniture I’ll be coveting for my own home for the foreseeable future. Initially hosted out of Nour’s family home apartment, they recently moved to a dedicated space, but it has maintained its sense of close personal connection to the designer (and innate chicness).

You’re immediately welcomed into the space by an arrestingly beautiful chandelier from Fortuny (coming soon to a Rotation Report wishlist near you) that operates as a piece of art. If I’ve ever felt called to a piece of homeware, this is the one.

Racks and racks of the chicest coats you’ve ever seen are thoughtfully arranged around the two-room home, with other accessories like hats, leather gloves, and ponyhair belts sprinkled in each corner. The appointments run an hour. I could’ve stayed all afternoon.

Zeina, NH’s Marketing Director, took the time to come in and meet us in the showroom. She was incredibly warm and (obviously) very passionate about the brand. The team has built a level of hospitality and openness that makes the experience feel unusually personal. We arrived in an extremely “upbeat” mood from a girls’ lunch at Club Marigny, and being met with her warm welcome—surrounded by the most beautiful coats I’ve seen—sent me to heaven.

I came with an agenda, and that was in hopes of trying their newest pièce de résistance, the Jane trench coat. Naturally, the chicest women I’ve seen are already wearing it. It’s already on pre-order through mid-April, which tells you everything you need to know. Consider this a preview to the next What Chic Girls Wear: this is thee piece of Spring ‘26. I cannot wait for mine to arrive and will report back immediately. Something to note: it fits oversized, so Zeina suggested I take a small (as pictured on model) even though I wear a medium/large in my other NH pieces.

Darling Jane

I’m still in Paris, but I’m already counting down the days until I can go back to this showroom. Full Paris recap/guide coming soon.

xx

TB

@elsaperettilover@nourhammour_paris play date 🤸 Tiktok failed to load.



Enable 3rd party cookies or use another browser

Leave a comment

My Links

This post contains affiliate links, which means I may earn a small commission if you make a purchase—no extra cost to you, just a way to help support Driving Shoes and the time spent down rabbit holes.