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It’s been well established on this newsletter that I am Type A. A Virgo, planner, agenda-bound, routine-centered woman. So when I booked a quick trip to Paris with hardly a week’s notice, I decided to lean in to the spontaneity (as much as I could).

Having just visited a few weeks ago, I had checked off a lot of things on the list, and really just wanted to go to enjoy the summer energy. AKA I booked a ticket to sit on the terrace of a cafe with a cheese plate and a bottle of wine every day. People watching abound.

My full Paris guide of 100+ shops and restaurants is available here x

However I do not recommend booking a direct Air France flight in June with only 7 days notice, it was pricey! Worth every penny, but I was (initially) seated in the very last row with Miss B. Fashion is forever, babe. With that said, our return flight was practically empty, so we scored a very good deal on an upgrade. I could not recommend Premium on Air France more, and you can often grab the upgrade it day-of for sub $300. It’s nicer than most domestic first class seats.

My dissection of Parisian style seems to be very different than much of what I read online. I consulted my Paris-based bestie of nearly a decade on this, and we’re in agreement…

Consider that I spent a majority of my time in luxury stores and fine dining, so this is a certain clientele

As for my personal style this trip, I packed a lot of special pieces, but ended up in a simple uniform most days. Maybe it was the influence of Eliza, a stylist with a uniform wardrobe, or the fact that I was more focused on being comfortable and chill rather than wearing a special something that requires little adjustments every five minutes.

Shop

No matter how sporadic my spontaneity may be, my shopping is rarely that. I took home four pieces this trip, all of which had been mulled over à la Driving Shoes shopping criteria. Special? On sale? Have I been pining for it?

We did the Marais vintage circuit with all the stores influencers praise (Nuovo, Bobby, Chez Snow Bunny, etc) but found ourselves largely dissatisfied with the Y2K inventory and exorbitant prices. ISO some chic ass (true) vintage recs for my next trip!

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Nour Hammour , 8th

My favorite showroom in Paris. It’s beautiful, the team is incredibly welcoming, and every single piece on the floor is worth taking home. Eliza and I came, tried a bunch on, and decided to mull over our potential purchase with a glass of wine next door at Noura, one of my favorite lunch spots in Paris.

We had not even gone down one flight of stairs before Eliza turned on her heel, marched back up to the doorbell, and decided she did not need a glass of wine to know what purchase needed to be made. She took this fabulous cotton bomber jacket from their newest collection, with a stand neck collar made perfect by a bitchy pair of sunglasses (sale, sale).

The weight is versatile enough to layer (or not, as a summer jacket) throughout the year and reminds me of a less precious (and significantly less expensive) Phoebe Philo silhouette. Lunch tasted better with her inaugural NH purchase table-side.

I must have shown a significant response to the pieces I was trying on (how can you not), because the team generously messaged me later that afternoon to offer a piece. We came back AGAIN (three times a charm) and I took the Park jacket (on sale!) after years of pining for one of their iconic leather pieces. They’re known for the Ariste, but I prefer a straighter silhouette without a cinch at the hip as a size 10. The stand neck collar is everything I’ve been dreaming of. I nearly went for this version, though.

La Collection , 1st

I highly recommend making an appointment to visit the La Collection Paris showroom. Fell head over heels for this silk blouse and asymmetric top (both on sale!), which I modeled to my friends by waltzing around the (private to us) showroom as if it were my own decadent Parisian apartment, draped in heavy silks and sipping espresso. A beautiful experience.

Loulou de Saison , 7th

I had my eye on this top since it came out, especially after seeing it’s half the price of my other hero piece from the brand (on sale!!!!) (my favorite going-out top ever). If this was my size, I’d take it too at this sale price. A repeat hitter when I go to Paris, I will always find something here.

Pierre Augustin Rose , 1st

After I brought Max around shopping all day, she brought me to her mecca: Pierre Augustin Rose. She’s not only a collector, but a friend to the brand, with some beautiful pieces in her own home. Really lovely to pop in and get some inspiration next time you’re passing a showroom.

Courrèges , 8th

I’ve had a bit of fomo about fashion’s fav sunglasses of the summer not suiting my face (sue me!!! I’m not above it </3) and was VERY pleased to have found these in Courrèges. And on sale! Rarely do I ever buy something without weeks of torturous online study and anticipation, but they fit my face so nicely. Max and Eliza were also going to take a pair, but it seems I got the last one in France. Get yours while they’re in stock. Here in other colorways.

Preclothed , 6th

A well-timed Preclothed session is not to be missed on your next trip to Paris. I spoke a bit more to the experience on my last recap post, but I was welcomed into the space with a warm “Nice to see you again,” despite having come in once in March and not purchasing anything (though I did spend an hour trying to find the right piece).

The Row SS26

They shared that the hair combs from The Row’s SS26 show had just been returned, and offered to bring them out for my viewing pleasure. In an effort to not tease myself as I gently confirmed the price point was over €600, I thanked them for the offer, but not before putting my hair up in this incredible handmade Japanese objet d’art. Post loading soon on getting the Preclothed look for less…

Ofr Paris , 3rd

Eliza pulled me into this unassuming bookstore during a walk through the Marais, and I imagine it will be a recurring visit on future trips. They have an incredible archive of fashion, art, and design books with some beautiful framed photographs for purchase. Eliza took The Physiology of Taste and read it on the flight home.

Pleats Please Issey Miyake , 7th

If you’re in the market for Pleats, and I would imagine we always are, it’s worth noting that the line is sold at stand-alone Pleats Please stores, and not in general Issey Miyake boutiques. I have been wanting a Madame-T stole for a long time, but was pushed over the edge by Davina’s styling. It’s well-established on this newsletter that I LOVE a shawl/added silhouette, so this super light layering piece will be in heavy rotation this summer.

It’s always fun to look, though I’m not yet a boutique-direct customer. With that said, this tweed jacket has captured my heart, so I really wanted to try it on. I was surprised to find that this style runs a bit larger than I expected for Chanel, pictured above in a 40. I was very grateful to bring my first Chanel caviar leather on this trip, a gift from our friends at SPRL—a Chanel cigarette case, complete with a pack of skinny cigs.

Maison Caillou , 3rd

I am a woman committed to a French twist, and after grabbing one of these handmade hair pins on my last trip to be worn 5x a week, I needed another one. A few friends of mine have visited Paris over the last few weeks, and I’ve requested they pop in for me. The pin itself is very well made and keeps the hair nicely, but the experience is in going for a tutorial by the patient French women who work the shop.

Wear

Eat

Thoumieux , 7th

Our first night we were horribly jet lagged and ended up taking a far too long nap, resulting in a 9 PM dinner reservation. Thoumieux was a perfect Night 1 treat, classically French and very chic (Belle Époque lovers rejoice!). They’re known to be a party restaurant (something New York really needs to embrace) with live music, napkin whipping, and table dancing. As we came on a Wednesday night, this wasn’t the case, but our exhausted selves were not disappointed for the reprieve.

Noura , 16th

The go-to lunch spot for my Lebanese second-family in the city, so it’s culturally confirmed. The food is light, fresh, and perfect for an afternoon meal that won’t weigh you down for the rest of your sightseeing. With the little planning I had for this trip, my one dining request was a lunch at Noura. Plus, their location in the 16th is right next to Nour Hammour xx

Le Grand Café , 8th

Formal elegance, but not to be missed. As it’s part of Paris Society hospitality group, Loulou fans will be pleased to know they offer the same famous vodka pasta. Go for a special lunch or dinner on your trip. The terrace is gorgeous (with shade to keep it temperate), but the interior offers a romantic grandiose that many of us seek on a visit to Paris.

The Crying Tiger , 16th

The best meal we had in Paris. Maybe it’s because it was our last meal, after a week of cheese and bread (no problems there), or maybe it was my insane craving for spring rolls (currently eating one as I write this), but this was exactly what we needed. There are a few locations, but if you go to the one in the 16th, you’ll be treated to a neighborhood walking tour of the earliest Art Nouveau architecture in Paris. Order the green beef curry.

Le Mézéterie , 2nd

Another Lebanese recco from my loved ones, and a meal I will return to regularly. I hadn’t spent time on Rue des Petits-Carreaux prior to this, but it’s a lively street with much foot traffic for people watching. The mezze platter was godly.

Berthillon , 1st

I took Eliza to the OG Berthillon, Paris’s favorite ice cream, on Île Saint-Louis as a partly nostalgic activity and afternoon treat. I should’ve been a bit smarter in realizing that it would have a huge line, but you can practically find a vendor on any corner in Paris that sells their ice cream. We popped in the shop across the street and enjoyed it on the Seine. I took pistachio, and Eliza (wiser than I, considering how hot it was) went for banana and passion fruit. Max’s favorite is pear and dark chocolate.

Drink

La Marine , 10th

Eliza spends much of her time in Paris between the 10th and 3rd, and with a NY friend of ours in town for one night of overlap, we went to what I would consider “The Lower East Side of Paris.” A very Dimes Square experience, if you will. In the best way.

La Palette , 6th

A Saint-Germain institution. A group of us went for drinks before a girls dinner at the new Sant Ambroeus. Plus, my beloved Pieter Mulier walked by. Twice. Wearing Prada.

Les Antiquaires , 7th

We stumbled on Les Antiquaires after accidentally taking a two hour walk and finding ourselves in desperate need of the wine/cheese plate combo that we booked the flight for. The truffle brie and goat cheese was insane, but it was a stand out on the trip by being the moment we went “Ohhhh. We made it to Paris together :)”

Le Progrès , 3rd

If you find yourself in the Marais seeking a sidewalk table after vintage shopping, COME HERE! The location makes the people watching so good, our server was gorgeous and nonchalant asf, and the restaurant merch is fabulous.

Le Gratin , 1st

A quiet reprieve from the busyness of the 1st arr. It was so peaceful, and badly needed on day five for a silent coffee. The courtyard, Place de Valois, reminded me of being in Italy more than anything. Really nice spot for some photos, too.

Five nights, four purchases, one leather jacket, and too many cheese plates later, I can confirm Paris remains well-worth the airfare.

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Some of the products featured were generously gifted, but as always, my decision to share (or not share) is entirely my own. I try many products a month and only highlight the ones I’d spend my own money on. If it’s here, it’s because I think it’s worth it.

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