One of the most important relationships in my life is with my best friend Max. Our friendship grew hard and fast when we met in childhood. Looking at her is like looking in a mirror. She is one of the biggest blessings I have.

2017

Through the years, we’ve both moved around a lot. For the last eight (or so) of them, Max and I have been based in Paris and NYC, respectively. I now have the pleasure of structuring any vacation time and additional cash flow I get around a trip to visit her.

Driving Shoes started picking up speed last November (shout out Gift Guides for making this happen), and the first thing I told her I’d do with the added freedom was book a flight. Six months later, here I am. And, for the umpteenth time, I’m sitting in the airport researching the Visa process.

Although I’ve yet to identify any French lineage and claim citizenship by descent, I’m happy to provide a Paris agenda that skips the obvious, as guided by some very chic locals. This post is specific to last week’s trip, but I have 100+ dining and vintage shopping suggestions at the bottom of this newsletter xx

Travel

I stayed at Le Belgrand Hotel Paris Champs Elysees, which is a boutique hotel owned by Hilton. The room was small but the location was fantastic, a marble bathroom, and windows in both rooms. I paid <$1,450 all in for 6 nights at a 4 star hotel (through Amex Travel, sans points). If you’re too seasoned for Airbnb but not looking for a $500+ a night stay, I recommend. At this rate, it totally did the job.

Wear

TRAVEL DAY: Trench that’s as warm as a wool coat, living in this top , vintage Kelly , Elsa Peretti , universally flattering sunnies

Shop

I really treated myself on this trip. I will admit I was acting like the USD to Euro conversion is 1:1 and pretended the VAT refund was an additional 20% off the RSP. Though, as someone who historically has had awful shoppers anxiety, as I sit and write this, I feel very confident in my choices… unboxing here x

I’ve included all of my best vintage stores ($ to ) at the bottom of this newsletter, but this trip prioritized new season collections and small brands.

Nour Hammour , 8th

If I had one day in Paris, I’d make sure to book an appointment at Nour Hammour. I shared a full review on my experience a few days ago (couldn’t wait, too good). Not only is every single product something I would take home, but the showroom and staff couldn’t be more special. Must go. I’m awaiting a delivery for the piece of the season (make moves before the pre-order closes).

Fortuny , 6th

The chandelier at Nour Hammour was a precursor to my planned visit to Fortuny, an iconic Venetian brand known for its lamps, clothing, and fragrance. I dream of having their pieces in my home. For now, I have their pieces in my closet. I picked up the incredible Athena bag: a hand-printed velvet handbag embellished with a decorative tassel. To my surprise, I’ve never heard anyone talk about it. They offer Athena in any color you can think of. I would like every single one. I think I’ll start collecting them to mark my trips.

Preclothed , 6th

It feels like every person I know told me I absolutely had to go to Preclothed. They have the best archival collection I’ve ever seen (they supply The Row stores with select trinkets and vintage), but reader, be warned, the prices are…! I really loved this coat from Scapa of Scotland, but it was marked at a firm €1,400 (trust me, I tried my hand at negotiating).

The Margiela Hermès-inspired blouse is from their in-house label with an adjustable silk pant that I fell in love with. The staff was incredibly kind and knowledgable, showing us so many beautiful options over the hour we spent trying on. Ultimately I had to stay true to my own sourcing skills and pass on both, but if I could take the whole store, I would.

Loulou de Saison , 6th

This was my first purchase of the trip and I couldn’t be happier. I hadn’t been planning to buy this before I arrived, but I had seen the campaign imagery many times ahead of my trip and looooved it. In generous Max fashion, she treated me to the Wilma blouse: a silk evening top with a twisted collar that cascades into a low back with a long silk sash.

Maison Krasnova , 6th

One of the most exciting modern milliners. This visit was also one of the first things I put on my “to do” list. Evgeniya balances play and elegance really nicely in her designs. The exact style I took isn’t on her website, but I implore you to take a look for yourself. If I didn’t already have a pillbox, I’d start there.

Schiaparelli , 1st

I squeezed this in just 15 minutes before I left for the airport, and I’m so glad I did. The Schiaparelli store is in the same building as the atelier, so you’re standing in the space where these pieces are being designed and constructed each day. There’s a very inspired energy pulsing through the building. They were blasting 90s pop while I watched an older French gentleman have a photoshoot draped in feathered couture.

Toteme , 8th

Including this because 1) I’ll always go to a Toteme store and 2) I am so excited about the skirt I got (that looks like Alaia, no???). Thank you all for the support in getting this over the finish line. The staff was so warm to us that Max practically took a nap in the middle of the store on the world’s most comfortable sofa.

The Row , 1st

Any time you can go into a The Row store, you should take it, even if for the art alone. They have such an incredible curation from the best design teams available. I went without intention to purchase, but somehow walked out with a new bag for the summer. As I was checking out, I spied a new color of the Agnes, which is high on my list. Sometimes I forget how strongly I identify with the brand. This was a nice reminder.

Maison Caillau , 8th

You will leave the store with a beautiful handmade hair comb and the knowledge of three chic hairstyles, taught to you by a patient French woman who will let you practice until you get the hang of it. Maison Caillau makes for a great trip momento or gift.

Eat

The food tour was lighter this trip because Max prepared dinner most nights spent home with the kids, but we still got into it. We went to the Ritz Paris for breakfast (at my touristy request), but I’d say to skip it. As a visitor, you were allowed to order a €65-€75 assortment of pastry and yogurt… the real menu (and restaurant) is reserved for hotel guests. If you still want to go to the hotel to photograph the sink faucet, Max recommends the Hemingway Bar instead.

Maurice , multiple locations

The matcha from Maurice rivaled the best matcha I had in LA. Max and I regularly started our day with their creamy salted Einspänner matcha, and I’m craving it as I write this.

Photos from their Instagram

The best croissant I’ve ever had. Max and her Parisian locals are in agreement. She said not every location has croissants, but I can confirm the Victor Hugo one does. It’s also right next to a Maurice, so you can go grab a matcha after.

Noura , 16th

Max’s husband is Lebanese, so he knows goooood Lebanese food. Noura is the perfect lunch spot: made for sharing, bright and fresh plates, and this incredible dessert called booza. Their iced coffee was also one of my favorites. I’d be a regular if I lived nearby.

Hôtel Costes , 1st

This is always an agenda item for me, but I can’t believe how difficult it’s become to get a table here over the years. They take reservations day of, but if you have any meaningful credit card concierge strings to pull or a glossy hotel reception, have them try their luck too. If dinner doesn’t pan out, they host a beautiful breakfast. The staff was rude and sexy, I sat next to a fashion industry enigma, and we smoked too many cigarettes. For years, I’ve exclusively played their mixes when hosting (Etage 3 is my favorite).

Club Marigny , 8th

Also owned by Paris Society (a restaurant group that oversees Costes, not a snobby way to say the upper class… something I misinterpreted for multiple days), Club Marigny is a little gem that’s tucked away in the Jardins des Champs-Élysées. It’s the perfect spot to have two bottles of wine in the warm sun with your girlfriends. Get an outdoor table if weather allows. It’s not overly saturated with tourists or influencers (or anyone speaking anything but French, for that matter), so keep this between us.

Ferdi , 1st

Ferdi is a little hole in the wall bistro for a very good time. Everything we ordered was delicious, but their burger is considered one of the best in France. Order one (or two) as soon as you sit, because they have a finite count per night. Martinis and multiple glasses of champagne were flowing, which the staff generously capped off with a round of complimentary shots.

Berthillon , 4th

Photo from their Instagram

Max came on to their pear sorbet and dark chocolate ice cream combination years ago, and one of my fondest memories is walking with her after dinner to their original location on Île Saint-Louis. They have locations all over the city, but this is the most romantic option.

My full Paris guide of 100+ vintage stores and restaurants is available here x

Taking recommendations for shopping, dining, cocktails, and anything else you could imagine in the comments. I’m sure my next flight will be booked by the end of next month.

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HUGE THANK YOU TO MY SWEET MAXIE. WITHOUT YOU, I’D BE LOST

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