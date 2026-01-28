The second I reunited with my angel host giovanna ione (LA native/heavily credited for much of the content in this post/petition her for any further recommendations) at a very confusing curbside of LAX—one of the best matchas of my life was placed in my hand.

I was wearing massively oversized sunglasses to hide my dark circles after a long flight, where I had slept approximately four hours the night prior. I had a stuffed Birkin 35 atop my new suitcase (which I’m OBSESSED with… I’ve used the same checked bag for over a decade and it was in horrible shape. The feeling of a four wheel drive is really powerful). We drove with the window down while she played my favorite music (unprompted). It was 78 degrees and sunny. We had perfect weather all weekend.

Had I escaped New York bitterness ( weather, not attitude ) and landed in Heaven™?

Wear

This travel experience introduced a life-changing new addition to my luggage life that allowed me to organize the most pre-organized suitcase in a way never before achieved (even by this Virgo’s standards).

MALIBU : Your favorite hair clip . My favorite button up ( similar ). Pants from TRR but also here . duhhhh shoes . I’m sorry I can’t link the tassel, it’s no longer on Kallmeyer’s website… this will be a recurring grievance.

DRIES VAN NOTEN, WEST HOLLYWOOD : my favorite (and most complimented) garment ( DRIVINGSHOES20) .

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DOVER STREET MARKET : fav t-shirt . TRR pants but also these (girls pls tap into St. Johns TRR pant game , esp if you’re a L/XL). cashmere throw . my most used handbag that fits waaay more than you’d imagine. Mary Poppins style.

SILVERLAKE : fav t-shirt . daily pants . most used bag . and ofc shoes !

Shop

I kept my (credit) cards close to my chest on this trip, but that’s not to say I didn’t do a significant amount of window shopping. Ok, I took home a few things too.

Dries van Noten, West Hollywood

One of the most tasteful (and talented) people in my life recommended urged that I go to the Dries store in LA. Thank god I listened. It’s one of the most wonderful retail spaces I’ve been in. You can’t argue with this jacket.

Alice + Olivia, West Hollywood (partner )

I felt completely inspired by Chanel’s ode to this Diana Vreeland look, so when I saw this perfectly poppy red cashmere cardigan (DRIVINGSHOES15), I had a very clear vision for it.

I wore it on my redeye flight the next night as intended (cardigan-style) and looked as chic as I felt comfortable—major for a 6:30 AM arrival time. Though you can expect I have this perfectly indulgent (on sale) luxury (DRIVINGSHOES15) in my overstuffed Birkin for every travel day (or night) going forward.

The WeHo (can I say that) team ordered this psychotically sexy pair of leather pants to be shipped to my apartment in New York. I’ve been looking for leather pants for a loooong time. I’m very particular when it comes to material composition and fit (especially as a size 12 pant). They’re 100% lamb leather, SO comfortable, slightly stretchy—enough to be flexible, and fit me like a glove. I adore them and plan to wear them on every Friday night out for the foreseeable future. If the bell flare isn’t your speed, they also have a straight/slim leg version (DRIVINGSHOES15).

Mohawk General Store, Silverlake

I absolutely lost my shit when I saw they carried Mosquito: one of my favorite small brands and the designer of my beloved tassel hairpin (pictured). I have my eye on another piece. Everything in here was perfect: Lemaire, Pleats, Dries, Flore Flore, Toteme, Jil Sander, Margiela, etc. swooon!

(2) Mosquito Studios, Simuero, Sophie Buhai (3) Flore Flore excellence -- it’s worth it

Thrift, Highland Park/Echo Park/Silverlake

I’m sworn to secrecy by my host. Feel free to DM her directly and you might get lucky with a tip.

try your luck

Malibu Country Mart, Malibu

If you’re already in Malibu, stop by—even if just for 15 minutes. Get a Sunlife smoothie. Go to the Ralph Lauren “store” that clearly had a dedicated local team design it. Listen to a beautiful woman (who just came from the beach, wearing a bikini and sweatpants) catch up with the neighborhood UPS guy and offer to take him for coffee. Have your friend take three gorgeous photos because your camera sucks.

Eat

One of the best breakfast burritos I’ve ever had, tucked into a little strip on the side of PCH. Very casual walk-up window. Very delicious homemade salsa. We sat out front and looked at the ocean while we ate them.

Heavily recommended to me (by New Yorkers). I asked the server what made the martini so special, “Is there a specific one I should order? Why is everyone so obsessed with it?”—he clarified there’s an extra ounce and a half in theirs compared to a standard pour… which is likely why everyone thinks it’s so great (it is). Get the zucchini ships. Skip the Caesar.

I took home a piece of hotel merch—this pet food bowl for my cats x

Admittedly, we were rejected at the door (read: driveway) trying to go for a drink after Tower Bar. I persevered by locking in a brunch reservation so I could still have my Chateau experience. TIP: call for a reservation. Resy isn’t forthcoming with their availability.

Famous, infamous, idc. The food (and jam) was gorgeous.

giovanna ione brought me here for one of her favorite treats in LA: Santa Canela’s vanilla bean concha. This isn’t typically my speed, but WOW I could have had two. So light and perfectly sweet. Their latte was incredible. Absolutely going back next time I’m in town.

Classic…

This section would be incomplete without a Lakers game Wetzel’s pretzel followed by In-N-Out. Which, if you're curious, my order is a double double protein style with a whole grilled onion and chopped chilis (hold the tomato). Omfg?

See & Do

Get a foot tattoo of a horse and name her Magic Castle. Thank you lauren <3

Climb down a staircase to a Malibu public beach access and explore the tide pools. Take care not to step on an anemone and traumatize yourself with the sound.

Go to a farmer’s market (any). We stopped by Silverlake market and, incidentally, one in front of The Row. These photos are unedited—California produce is just that vibrant.

Ask your friend what “David Lynch’s tea was” during your sunset sightseeing on Mulholland Drive. Feel inspired to finally watch the movie after.

Make plans to hike to the Griffith Observatory. We certainly made the plans, but I did not drink enough water on this trip and was too dehydrated by the last day. We drove up so I could still see it, only to find out the actual observatory is closed on Mondays. The view is (clearly) more than enough reason to still go any day of the week.

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Matcha (ranked )

Picnic Coffee: I took the matcha version of their signature Vienna latte (demerara, sweet cream, sea salt… yea <3). I loved it so much that I went twice. Loquat: Mascarpone foam and chopped Sicilian pistachio. Basically dessert. Community Goods: We got lucky at their Architecture location and waited less than ten minutes. Ordered whatever the barista recommended. The sea salt balanced it soooo nicely; I sipped on it for 45 minutes. Dover Street Market: Actively bad!

Taking recommendations for good vintage, food, matcha, and anything else you could imagine in the comments. I’m certain I’ll be back soon.

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HUGE THANK YOU TO MY SWEET giovanna ione FOR HOSTING ME, SHOWING ME THE MOST BEAUTIFUL TIME, AND SHARING YOUR HOMETOWN WITH ME.

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