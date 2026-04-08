How I afford my wardrobe (spoiler: I don't have credit card debt)
A formulaic method. Shop my closet and see what’s next.
It’s a curious question, and one I intend to answer both carefully and in a bit of ironic jest. It feels like every week I see a post suggesting influencers must either be supported by someone else or buried in credit card debt to afford their wardrobes (is it so hard to believe adult women can manage their own money xx).
The reality is much less dramatic: I shop secondhand, prioritize resale value, and keep my wardrobe in constant circulation. That structure, largely built around The RealReal, is what allows me to actively shop without needing to stick my Amex in the freezer.
Some items come through gifting, but for the pieces I actively seek, like investment-grade handbags I’ve been hunting for, high-quality designer for <$200, or special occasion pieces, I (like so many others) rely on TRR, and have for years.
Our shared obsession with TRR (honestly, the foundation of this newsletter) has awarded me The Row gala pants for 70% off retail, my most complimented coat that’s no longer in production, and $55 designer shoes after falling in love with them during a trend report… to name a few.
During college, I was so committed to the secondhand life that I vied for a job at TRR to work five days a week at the Madison Ave store accepting incoming consignments, and go to class at LIM the other two (I lived like this for a year, in addition to my club era… 20 year olds are something else). Much like my consign-to-shop habits now, whenever I had a little extra income during my TRR days, the moment was always celebrated with designer on discount.
Today’s post is in partnership with The RealReal. Kismet!! At the end of this post, there’s a (rare) reveal of my personal Obsessions list.
To get access to exclusive content (including regular The RealReal <$200 roundups), consider becoming a Paid Subscriber to Driving Shoes.
My System
Shop to learn, not just to buy. Every weekend, I’m in a retail space to see new collections, touch fabric, and learn more about what speaks to me. This isn’t to purchase, but to refine my eye for what I actually identify with.
Have patience. When I do completely fall in love with a piece in said retail store, I operate on the knowledge that, with some patience and sleuthing, there’s a very real chance I can find it on TRR in a few months. If I don’t want it by then, it wasn’t a sound investment anyway.
One in, one out. I try not to shop without letting go of something. High-value pieces circulate as new ones come in, and clothes go in batches during seasonal closet clean-outs. This makes room in my small NYC apartment and my bank account.
Think in ROI. Will this piece retain resale value? Shopping secondhand starts you ahead.
Buy for the long term. I only purchase pieces I can see myself keeping for at least a year.
If they unexpectedly don’t work, I have the security of being able to reconsign.
Shop deep (i.e., scroll to page 27). Take your time to find the good stuff; there’s always a deal waiting.
Extra: Take payouts as site credit. The extra 5% commission goes right back into future finds.
Proof of Concept
At the bottom of each Rotation Report, a monthly post where I share acquisitions, desires, and retired styles, you’ll see a “[number] piece TRR consignment drop-off.” The morning I left for Paris, I had a 33-piece pickup from my apartment (all done in ten minutes while I worked on my laptop) because I’d been lightly neglecting the “Reselling” section of Rotation Reports for a month or two.
One of these was the Hermès Marwari, which I just hadn’t been using enough (and subsequently opened up a spot for me to buy a new bag on my trip). It was brought straight to the Madison Ave store, with pricing approved by me before going further. I had a quote within two hours of my account manager leaving my apartment. By the time I returned to New York, pieces from that pick up had already sold.
Why This Works
It’s more sustainable. Admittedly, I’m a Consumer capital C. At first glance, this Substack might seem like it just encourages buying more, but my rotation system is rooted in intention. TRR lets me shop high-quality, well-tailored, organic material pieces well below retail (and often below fast fashion prices).
I’d be lying if I said this made me fully sustainable. Cycling designer pieces doesn’t make you zero-waste. But compared with buying everything new, it’s a compromise I can live with, and one I hope nudges others toward smarter shopping.
It’s more fashionable. While hunting for <$200 Drop Reports, I’m exposed to brands I might otherwise overlook or not know about, which grows my fashion rolodex and keeps me better informed on the trends I share. Plus, I find that older clothes are often better made and resonate more strongly with me. How else am I getting Martin-era Margiela for $150?
It’s more affordable. I’d be lying if I didn’t say this is the main reason I use TRR. I’m not spending paychecks each month to reflect my personal style, nor will I likely ever pay full price for Hermès RTW. Even when I make investment-grade purchases, I have peace of mind knowing it’s discounted from retail. Because my wardrobe is circular, I know I can resell it if needed.
Disclaimer:
I don’t shop endlessly just to circulate them out next season. I only buy pieces I can imagine wearing for a year or longer. Real-world use sometimes reveals what won’t work: a bag strap may be uncomfortable for commuting, a shirt too sheer for the office. Sometimes testing it is the only way to know.
I’m fortunate to have the means, time, and access to make this system work for me, but the principles of intentional buying, circulating what you have, and thinking in ROI can be adapted at any budget.
Shop my most recent consignment
Not everything is live yet, but are you interested in seeing more of my consigned pieces? There’s some great The Row, St. Agni, and Saint Laurent coming…
2016 Phoebe Philo Celine Linen Scoop Neck Top, Medium, $229.50
I got this literally secondhand from a friend of mine. It’s beautiful, but a bit too tight around my hip, so I wasn’t wearing it as often as I’d like. The low back dip is gorgeous.
St. Agni Ponyhair Shoulder Bag, $295
Fabulous little night out bag. I wasn’t reaching for it often enough and think someone else might embrace her more regularly x
The Frankie Shop Striped Long Sleeve Button-Up Top, Large, $108
I bought this from Alexander Roth’s sample sale a few years ago (and my first visit to WSA). It has treated me well in the summer.
Paul Stuart Cashmere Coat, XL, $156
I bought this on TRR as a 70% off deal. Shortly after, I found a black wool coat that perfectly fit my wardrobe (the cropped version of it is below), so this hasn’t gotten the wear it deserves. With that said, a 100% cashmere coat at this price is undeniable.
Tory Burch Square Tinted Sunglasses, $80
I tried these on in-store, fell in love, opened TRR, and bought them at discount before we even walked out. I knew I wanted to buy a pair of oversized sunnies in Paris, so I consigned these in advance. Thinking ahead!
Hermès Cliquetis Silk Twilly Scarf, $285
This purchase was made before I had my Kelly handle refurbished, when I actually needed to have a twilly on the bag because it was falling apart. I got the bag fixed and realized I wasn’t using it as often as I should.
What’s next on my radar once those pieces sell…
Chloé Silk Evening Jacket, Medium, $77.50
The search term “evening jacket” will always deliver. This kind of garment is the answer to my Friday night dinner plans. Reliably chic.
Toteme Bell sleeve jacket Wool Coat, Medium, $408
I have the full-length version of this, and it’s one of the most beautiful things I own. Really tempted by the shorter version.
Phoebe Philo Leather Bean Bag Small, $2,695.50
I try this bag on every single time I go to Bergdorf (aka 3x a month) and swoon. It’s really the perfect shoulder bag. Finding Phoebe Philo secondhand in general is a difficult feat, let alone for nearly 40% off retail.
Did you know if you’re interested in a handbag over $1,000, you can ask your local store to bring it in-person for you before you buy? No strings attached.
Róhe Cowl Neck Sleeveless Top, Large, $108.50
Róhe is one to watch. I can imagine reaching for this to take a meeting as regularly as I would for a martini date.
Zoran Vintage Jacket, $185.50
I discovered Zoran jackets through Rachel Seville Tashjian’s Opulent Tips and believe them to be one of those pieces that make an outfit *happen* when you have no idea what to wear. Fortunately, if this one sells, TRR has stock.
Prada Vintage Midi Length Dress, Medium, $228
Summer in New York with a ballerina and little wicker basket… I’m sick!
This post contains affiliate links, which means I may earn a commission if you make a purchase—no extra cost to you, just a way to help support Driving Shoes and the time spent down rabbit holes.
Love this. Patience is so important!
I was actually accepted to and planned on attending LIM back in 2007 but through a few different events, wound up elsewhere. I have never seen it referenced anywhere else so it is really cool to know you went there!