Driving Shoes

Driving Shoes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kaye Bassey's avatar
Kaye Bassey
7d

Love this. Patience is so important!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Taylor Barnett
Stacey Konen's avatar
Stacey Konen
8d

I was actually accepted to and planned on attending LIM back in 2007 but through a few different events, wound up elsewhere. I have never seen it referenced anywhere else so it is really cool to know you went there!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Taylor Barnett
31 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Taylor Barnett · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture