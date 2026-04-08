It’s a curious question, and one I intend to answer both carefully and in a bit of ironic jest. It feels like every week I see a post suggesting influencers must either be supported by someone else or buried in credit card debt to afford their wardrobes (is it so hard to believe adult women can manage their own money xx).

The reality is much less dramatic: I shop secondhand, prioritize resale value, and keep my wardrobe in constant circulation. That structure, largely built around The RealReal, is what allows me to actively shop without needing to stick my Amex in the freezer.

My 26th birthday look: a $3,600 BNWT silk St. John gown for $275 (I obviously ripped that hole 5 seconds after it delivered x). My self-given 2025 Christmas gift: a Birkin 35 in Swift for under retail.

Some items come through gifting, but for the pieces I actively seek, like investment-grade handbags I’ve been hunting for, high-quality designer for <$200, or special occasion pieces, I (like so many others) rely on TRR, and have for years.

Our shared obsession with TRR (honestly, the foundation of this newsletter) has awarded me The Row gala pants for 70% off retail, my most complimented coat that’s no longer in production, and $55 designer shoes after falling in love with them during a trend report… to name a few.

October 2019, my first job in New York

During college, I was so committed to the secondhand life that I vied for a job at TRR to work five days a week at the Madison Ave store accepting incoming consignments, and go to class at LIM the other two (I lived like this for a year, in addition to my club era… 20 year olds are something else). Much like my consign-to-shop habits now, whenever I had a little extra income during my TRR days, the moment was always celebrated with designer on discount.

My 2020 IG, very proud to have a current season “it” shoe

Today’s post is in partnership with The RealReal. Kismet!! At the end of this post, there’s a (rare) reveal of my personal Obsessions list.

My System

Shop to learn, not just to buy. Every weekend, I’m in a retail space to see new collections, touch fabric, and learn more about what speaks to me. This isn’t to purchase, but to refine my eye for what I actually identify with.

Have patience. When I do completely fall in love with a piece in said retail store, I operate on the knowledge that, with some patience and sleuthing, there’s a very real chance I can find it on TRR in a few months. If I don’t want it by then, it wasn’t a sound investment anyway.

One in, one out. I try not to shop without letting go of something. High-value pieces circulate as new ones come in, and clothes go in batches during seasonal closet clean-outs. This makes room in my small NYC apartment and my bank account.

Think in ROI. Will this piece retain resale value? Shopping secondhand starts you ahead.

Buy for the long term. I only purchase pieces I can see myself keeping for at least a year. If they unexpectedly don’t work, I have the security of being able to reconsign.

Shop deep (i.e., scroll to page 27). Take your time to find the good stuff; there’s always a deal waiting.

Extra: Take payouts as site credit. The extra 5% commission goes right back into future finds.

Proof of Concept

At the bottom of each Rotation Report, a monthly post where I share acquisitions, desires, and retired styles, you’ll see a “[number] piece TRR consignment drop-off.” The morning I left for Paris, I had a 33-piece pickup from my apartment (all done in ten minutes while I worked on my laptop) because I’d been lightly neglecting the “Reselling” section of Rotation Reports for a month or two.

One of these was the Hermès Marwari, which I just hadn’t been using enough (and subsequently opened up a spot for me to buy a new bag on my trip). It was brought straight to the Madison Ave store, with pricing approved by me before going further. I had a quote within two hours of my account manager leaving my apartment. By the time I returned to New York, pieces from that pick up had already sold.

Why This Works

It’s more sustainable. Admittedly, I’m a Consumer capital C. At first glance, this Substack might seem like it just encourages buying more, but my rotation system is rooted in intention. TRR lets me shop high-quality, well-tailored, organic material pieces well below retail (and often below fast fashion prices). I’d be lying if I said this made me fully sustainable. Cycling designer pieces doesn’t make you zero-waste. But compared with buying everything new, it’s a compromise I can live with, and one I hope nudges others toward smarter shopping.



It’s more fashionable. While hunting for <$200 Drop Reports, I’m exposed to brands I might otherwise overlook or not know about, which grows my fashion rolodex and keeps me better informed on the trends I share. Plus, I find that older clothes are often better made and resonate more strongly with me. How else am I getting Martin-era Margiela for $150?

It’s more affordable. I’d be lying if I didn’t say this is the main reason I use TRR. I’m not spending paychecks each month to reflect my personal style, nor will I likely ever pay full price for Hermès RTW. Even when I make investment-grade purchases, I have peace of mind knowing it’s discounted from retail. Because my wardrobe is circular, I know I can resell it if needed.

Disclaimer:

I don’t shop endlessly just to circulate them out next season. I only buy pieces I can imagine wearing for a year or longer. Real-world use sometimes reveals what won’t work: a bag strap may be uncomfortable for commuting, a shirt too sheer for the office. Sometimes testing it is the only way to know.

I’m fortunate to have the means, time, and access to make this system work for me, but the principles of intentional buying, circulating what you have, and thinking in ROI can be adapted at any budget.

Shop my most recent consignment

Not everything is live yet, but are you interested in seeing more of my consigned pieces? There’s some great The Row, St. Agni, and Saint Laurent coming…

What’s next on my radar once those pieces sell…

straight from my obsessions… this is hard for me to reveal, but for you, I’ll do anything x

Chloé Silk Evening Jacket, Medium, $77.50 The search term “evening jacket” will always deliver. This kind of garment is the answer to my Friday night dinner plans. Reliably chic.



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