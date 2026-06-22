Driving Shoes

Driving Shoes

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Indre Vilt's avatar
Indre Vilt
2h

Damn, I wish I was a Rohe girl. Maybe I will, someday - it's everything I love... in pictures. I bought 3 items from their sale this year (including the silk dress mentioned here), and also 4 items last year - and all of them were returns, which breaks my heart. I do put a lot of focus and time in researching before buying and I love the theory of Rohe, but the actual fit on the body is just not there for me.

The slip dress was clinging to my body, the shoulder line of the tshirt was in a wrong place, and trousers were a wrong proportion. I have about 4 Rohe items in my wardrobe but in my mind, they lack a certain ease. i'm curiuos to understand why

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Sogole Kane's avatar
Sogole Kane
10h

Lately more and more of my closet is Rohe and I’m not mad about it

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