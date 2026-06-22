Get online NOW for this sale, pt. 2
One of the best rising brands in luxury is having a summer sale.
My shopping typically operates in two tiers:
My big hitter brands like The Row and Toteme that everyone knows and loves, mainly reserved for my basics/foundational pieces, and purchased exclusively secondhand or on sale. Because of the larger awareness of these brands, it’s easier to find on resale or discount if a major retailer over-orders their buy.
My smaller, rising, contemporary luxury brands. The brands I look for the special pieces from, largely unrecognizable to the untrained eye, few actually own, and become an uber-special treat in my wardrobe.
Róhe lies comfortably between the two. Still not a household name, but is on the radar (and wishlists) of most luxury fashion people. Once you’re pinned to the vision boards of Jennifer Lawrence street style disciples, you’ve got a cult audience. I’m a part of it!
The thing about the brands within the second tier (smaller to produce, not mass market) is that they rarely go on sale and are significantly more difficult to find secondhand.
Which is why I am so thrilled that Róhe is having a summer sale.
I confirmed with the team, nothing is final sale yet. Happy shopping.
The Driving Shoes Cart
Tuxedo silk top: One of my favorites they’ve made. Styled by Linda Melissa here.
Draped cape top: Have really been dying for this one. You know I love a cape.
Pankou closure jacket: My friend just bought this and reported back in good favor.
Silk scoop-neck dress: To match my Pankou long sleeve. Seen on Brooke here.
The Driving Shoes Wishlist
Double-faced wool pankou jacket
I’ve found that this runs oversized.
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Damn, I wish I was a Rohe girl. Maybe I will, someday - it's everything I love... in pictures. I bought 3 items from their sale this year (including the silk dress mentioned here), and also 4 items last year - and all of them were returns, which breaks my heart. I do put a lot of focus and time in researching before buying and I love the theory of Rohe, but the actual fit on the body is just not there for me.
The slip dress was clinging to my body, the shoulder line of the tshirt was in a wrong place, and trousers were a wrong proportion. I have about 4 Rohe items in my wardrobe but in my mind, they lack a certain ease. i'm curiuos to understand why
Lately more and more of my closet is Rohe and I’m not mad about it