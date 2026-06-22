My shopping typically operates in two tiers:

My big hitter brands like The Row and Toteme that everyone knows and loves, mainly reserved for my basics/foundational pieces, and purchased exclusively secondhand or on sale. Because of the larger awareness of these brands, it’s easier to find on resale or discount if a major retailer over-orders their buy. My smaller, rising, contemporary luxury brands. The brands I look for the special pieces from, largely unrecognizable to the untrained eye, few actually own, and become an uber-special treat in my wardrobe.

Róhe lies comfortably between the two. Still not a household name, but is on the radar (and wishlists) of most luxury fashion people. Once you’re pinned to the vision boards of Jennifer Lawrence street style disciples, you’ve got a cult audience. I’m a part of it!

The thing about the brands within the second tier (smaller to produce, not mass market) is that they rarely go on sale and are significantly more difficult to find secondhand.

Which is why I am so thrilled that Róhe is having a summer sale.

I confirmed with the team, nothing is final sale yet. Happy shopping.

Texts from an industry pro + friend to Driving Shoes. Here’s what she bought.

The Driving Shoes Cart

Pankou closure jacket: My friend just bought this and reported back in good favor.

The Driving Shoes Wishlist

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