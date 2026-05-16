When prompted with the question “If you could only wear one brand for the rest of your life?” my very practical (yet indulgent) answer is Toteme. Shortly after, I give my reasons for The Row, Róhe, and my favorite vintage eras (Margiela Hermès, for example) in the mix, but far and long, the answer is Toteme.

Every single thing I have ever purchased from them has been regularly reached for in my closet, high quality, beautiful design, and I have appreciated for YEARS that they have not broached into Khaite pricing (despite being able to up the ante a bit). When I say I am obsessed with them, I mean I planned a trip to Stockholm so I could go to the flagship (which prompted a memorable sister fight in Kungsträdgården xx).

The big update today is that I’ve discovered their private sale has started. I come to you after going a little crazy myself, the fallout of finding one of our What Chic Girls Wear pieces for 40% off?! No stress here, there’s a 14-day return policy.

Many of these pieces are still full-priced on retailers, and there are great options under $300 for BNWT RTW. These are my picks (and what I ordered). If you grab something, share with the class.

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