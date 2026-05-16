Get online NOW for this sale
Sale of the season, methinks
When prompted with the question “If you could only wear one brand for the rest of your life?” my very practical (yet indulgent) answer is Toteme. Shortly after, I give my reasons for The Row, Róhe, and my favorite vintage eras (Margiela Hermès, for example) in the mix, but far and long, the answer is Toteme.
Every single thing I have ever purchased from them has been regularly reached for in my closet, high quality, beautiful design, and I have appreciated for YEARS that they have not broached into Khaite pricing (despite being able to up the ante a bit). When I say I am obsessed with them, I mean I planned a trip to Stockholm so I could go to the flagship (which prompted a memorable sister fight in Kungsträdgården xx).
The big update today is that I’ve discovered their private sale has started. I come to you after going a little crazy myself, the fallout of finding one of our What Chic Girls Wear pieces for 40% off?! No stress here, there’s a 14-day return policy.
Many of these pieces are still full-priced on retailers, and there are great options under $300 for BNWT RTW. These are my picks (and what I ordered). If you grab something, share with the class.
The Driving Shoes Order
Light spring trench poppy: from our most recent WCGW. Finding this in the sale prompted my whole order… I have been drooling over this color
Petal skirt black: the second piece that locked in this order and made me move with a bit more speed. I think this is really incredible and such a special occasion piece, something I’m trying to buy more of as a person who has a shopping budget then just buys three of the same thing I already own
Compact knit black: I’ve spoken to my obsession with Toteme’s compact knit before. It’s an incredibly flattering fabric blend that looks $$$$ and elevates any outfit, even when it’s a simple tank. Excited to finally have one of my own!!
Floral tulle shawl black: This one was just so obviously “me” as a person who heavily relies on a shawl to complete an evening or summer look. Such a fantastic accessory for when it’s too hot to put on more than a tank top, but you’re looking for added interest
Wide fluid trousers black: <$200 perfect black trousers… always a staple
Drawstring dinner trousers black: Despite being called “dinner trousers”, I see these being in regular rotation during the daytime this summer with a white tee
Cinched pocket jacket black: And rounding out with a perfect forever black evening jacket. I’ve been finding these under $100 on TRR for a few years, but have been looking for one with this level of tailoring. Such an easy throw on piece when you’re in a rush and don’t know what to wear
Nearly made the cart…
Sequin skirt white, $432 (I don’t know, I still might go back for it…)
Chiffon slip top black, $236
Belted suede tote desert, $875
Drawstring cape black, $324
Paneled leather skirt black, $1,344
Cowl blouse ecru, $354
Collarless coat off-white, $1,050
Cocoon tank dress black, $390
Sharp nappa mules black, $432
Cocoon tee dress white, $410
Cocoon scarf dress ecru, $510
Bow satin sandals black, $336
Cocoon cape blouse black, $216 (I wear this all the time)
Fringed poncho black, $370
Collarless shearling coat rye, $2,520
Crew cape knit poppy, $720
Bell-sleeve coat black, $825 (one of my favorite coats in my wardrobe)
Cinched suede coat desert, $1,500
Slit sleeve turtleneck black, $280 (100p would’ve ordered if my size)
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So fab
Done!!✔️ got some jeans I’ve always wanted to try,
thank you!!