Driving Shoes

Driving Shoes

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Sierra Goodhue's avatar
Sierra Goodhue
4h

So fab

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1 reply by Taylor Barnett
Michelle DiNuzzo's avatar
Michelle DiNuzzo
5h

Done!!✔️ got some jeans I’ve always wanted to try,

thank you!!

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1 reply by Taylor Barnett
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