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SO excited to be sharing the 200th The RealReal Drop Report! So many <$200 finds have been shared on this Substack, and I have absolutely no intention of stopping. Thank you for sharing this obsession with secondhand deals with me—and for buying things before I can (my credit card thanks you xx) (seriously someone please get the Burberry pouch before I use it as a purse organizer).

Paid subscriptions include:

<$200 The RealReal Drop Reports (multiple times a week!)

Access to Notes on Taste: an interview series

Subscriber chat access

Offer valid through end of day (EST) on Sunday, May 31st.

Buy anything? I’d love to know!

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