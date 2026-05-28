Free TRR Drop Report + 50% Off Driving Shoes!
The 200th edition of <$200 TRR finds and a big DS discount to celebrate
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SO excited to be sharing the 200th The RealReal Drop Report! So many <$200 finds have been shared on this Substack, and I have absolutely no intention of stopping. Thank you for sharing this obsession with secondhand deals with me—and for buying things before I can (my credit card thanks you xx) (seriously someone please get the Burberry pouch before I use it as a purse organizer).
To celebrate, I’m offering 50% off annual Driving Shoes subscriptions!
Paid subscriptions include:
<$200 The RealReal Drop Reports (multiple times a week!)
Access to Notes on Taste: an interview series
Subscriber chat access
Offer valid through end of day (EST) on Sunday, May 31st.
Burberry Cosmetic Bag, $135
Michael Kors Leather Straight Leg Pants, Medium, $85
Ralph Lauren Purple Label Leather Slingback Sandals, Size 7, $185
Miu Miu Vintage Skirt, Medium, $175
TOTEME Wide Leg Pants, Medium, $195
Maison Martin Margiela Pumps, Size 9, $155
Monique Lhuillier Silk Halterneck Top, Large, $115
Giorgio Armani Blazer, Small, $95
Marc Jacobs Wool Straight Leg Pants, XS, $45
Stella McCartney Mesh Polka Dot Print Ballet Flats, Size 8, $145
Claudie Pierlot Linen Long Sleeve Top, Small, $65
Jil Sander Vintage Late 1990’s - Early 2000’s T-Shirt, Large, $125
Reformation Wide Leg Pants w/ Tags, Medium, $105
Etro Silk Midi Length Skirt, Large, $125
Giorgio Armani Vintage Wide Leg Pants, Medium, $70
Buy anything? I’d love to know!
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