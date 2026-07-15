Well the answer is the ER x

Sorry I’ve been MIA lately. I have been dealing with a rather scary and mysterious medical emergency that has officially matured into a hospital admittance. My very own bed in Lenox Hill! Except there is no AC ❤️

I do not know when I can come back to Driving Shoes, but I miss you all so much. HOPEFULLY next week? For now, I need to focus on recovering. Writing this in the most joyous voice I have left, but tbh am terrified.

Any paid subscribers who would like a refund for this month, please send me a message. I will process it once I’m discharged from the hospital.

Sending love.

TB