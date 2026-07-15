Driving Shoes medical leave of absence
I guess you’re wondering where I’ve been!!!!
Well the answer is the ER x
Sorry I’ve been MIA lately. I have been dealing with a rather scary and mysterious medical emergency that has officially matured into a hospital admittance. My very own bed in Lenox Hill! Except there is no AC ❤️
I do not know when I can come back to Driving Shoes, but I miss you all so much. HOPEFULLY next week? For now, I need to focus on recovering. Writing this in the most joyous voice I have left, but tbh am terrified.
Any paid subscribers who would like a refund for this month, please send me a message. I will process it once I’m discharged from the hospital.
Sending love.
TB
Oh wow Taylor, sending love. Get well soon!
Get better soon! We will be here when you get back!