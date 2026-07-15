Driving Shoes

Driving Shoes

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jamie at lazy jamie's avatar
jamie at lazy jamie
1h

Oh wow Taylor, sending love. Get well soon!

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Olga Montserrat's avatar
Olga Montserrat
2h

Get better soon! We will be here when you get back!

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