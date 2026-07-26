Driving Shoes

Driving Shoes

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Kendall Flavin's avatar
Kendall Flavin
24mEdited

As someone who grew up on the water in Norwalk/Rowayton imagining it as a vacation spot is so funny to me, but it really is beautiful... but ugh omg now I desperately need to go to Nantucket.

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Bryn Rhoads's avatar
Bryn Rhoads
15h

Let’s go bACK ! And I’m just grateful I got more time with you🤗 so I guess sorry, not sorry your first flight got canceled 🤭🤪! Adore you!!

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