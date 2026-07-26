A few years ago, I went to the unassuming town of Rowayton for July 4th weekend with some friends. Marc picked it out because of its notable ex-residents, and figured it would be a convenient beach destination for us New Yorkers. No more than an hour from Penn Station, it offers a tiny little “downtown” (AKA a strip of 8 commercial businesses), a farmer’s market, and a very locals-only private beach access, complete with a very fabulous floating platform to tan and watch fireworks on.

He was right in his tourism decisions, and it charmed me so much that it kicked off a deep obsession with coastal New England. Hydrangeas, shingle style cottages, sailboats, sweaters in the summer… oh my!!!! I’m a born and raised Floridian, so I can’t say that New England has comparable beaches, but I can deeply appreciate the charm that these towns offer.

Since then, I’ve been obsessed with tackling the mecca of coastal New England towns: Nantucket. I visited once in my childhood for only an afternoon before we were medevaced after my sister’s appendix burst. Quelle horreur. I had quite a bit of memory rewriting to do, and after consulting many regular Nantucketers (most are Driving Shoes very own <3), we built a fabulous long weekend agenda. Be sure to grab an Elin Hilderbrand book to cozy up with.

Wear

The most beautiful blue . I always feel chic af when I wear this .

This dress is ole reliable if you need something playful and flattering. The most fab beach tote .

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Beauty

Coming off a severe heatwave in New York, I naturally gave myself an upper respiratory infection by running my (ancient) window unit 24/7 in the four days leading up to this trip. Fortunately, I have been dedicated to my de-puffing routine over the last few weeks of travel (Paris, Palm Beach, New York, and Nantucket… oh my!), so I actually looked even more snatched despite the swollen lymph nodes.

2 weeks of use does a bone structure good

It’s been heavy use on my ZIIP, a 17-in-1 micro-current device, so I can feel good about my beauty routine even when it’s too hot for a full contour/bronze beat. It’s smaller than a competitor product I had used for years, so it’s much easier to travel with… once the captain announces descent, I can do the Refresh & Depuff routine in a few minutes and be ready for landing. Plus, it’s a huge life saver the morning after a few too many Crucumbers. You can grab your own for 10% off with BARNETTZIIP (partner).

My summer and winter beauty routines bring two very different people out of me. Winter is for as much contrast as possible (embracing how pale I am, darker brunette, holy grail F/W lip, dramatic long lash), where summer is working towards achieving an all over color between skin, hair, and makeup (this forever). My holy grail beauty products for a beachy weekender:

Eat

Seems to be everyone’s favorite, so it was our first stop. We didn’t need a reservation (maybe because it was 2PM on July 4th and everyone was at a house party?) and it was very easy to walk in. I took the famous Crucumber martini, though it’s infamous to me… I prefer something sweeter. We shared the burger. Maybe some of the best fries I’ve had.

This was so good!!!!!! The prefix meal was slightly wasted on two women who were Not That Hungry, but we made up for it with an excellent wine order. A very classy move my father has impressed upon me is surprising a loved one with a nice drink at dinner when he can’t be there. High standards here. The staff generously allowed us to take a thirty minute break in the middle of our meal to watch the fireworks from the dock. The steak was excellent.

My highlight of the trip. By far the best thing we did. Galley Beach offers cocktail reservations on the sand, with a mini bar menu for bites. Reserve a sunset hour table and sit for two hours. Highly recommend a bottle of chilled white and caviar service.

Ok this is mostly known as a live music spot, but we needed to eat after Galley Beach (their full menu was beautiful, but considering the only seafood I eat is caviar and Caesar dressing, it didn’t suit me). When these chicken nachos hit the table, Madeline and I did not speak for 9 minutes until the plate was clean. Probably our favorite bite of the trip.

Japanese food on the Nantucket harbor. Extremely expensive and overpriced, like everything on island, but divine nonetheless. Go for sushi and great cocktails. As a non-fish eater, I was still happy to find plenty of alternatives on the menu.

City Guides

See & Do

Local Shopping

There are some very charming little shops in the downtown area. Standouts include:

People raveeeee about this coffee shop. I took a massive iced matcha latte, which was badly needed after staying at The Gazebo until close the night before. There are a million flavor options and a darling hydrangea-filled outdoor seating area.

We opted for Jetties solely because of its proximity to our hotel, and were happy to find that there was a full restaurant right on the sand. I might be from Florida, but having proximity to AC, a bathroom, and cold water when beachfront is very important to me.

A summer ice cream cone is one of life’s greatest pleasures. However, this New Yorker rarely submits to waiting on line. Nantucket’s most notable ice cream shop is The Juice Bar, but every time we passed it, I kid you not, the line was two blocks long. Jack & Charlie’s is just around the corner and satisfies the same craving. I ended up being able to get The Juice Bar on our last night because it was pouring… it was good, but also just ice cream! You’ll be happy with either x

Recommended to me, redacted, then IMPOSED on me by a close friend. After about five back and forth’s, I promised to visit the Whaling Museum. I’m typically very curious about the history of an area I’m visiting for the first time, so it was nice to learn more about Nantucket’s origins. A very sweet rainy day activity.

There will be no photos of our time at this bar. I think that proves it is a really good bar. They have quite the shot menu… go and have fun. Be a mess!

Stay

Jared Coffin House

We stayed at Jared Coffin House, a charming restored Victorian home that was converted to an inn. It is in the center of Downtown, so if you’re here for only a weekend, I highly recommend staying in the middle of it all. We were walking distance to everything we needed.

They were so hospitable, offering an inclusive house car, beach chairs (AND umbrellas), bikes, and an afternoon cookie service. Breakfast was included, but honestly we didn’t get down there in time once. When I’m with Madeline, I become quite the nightlife girl.

Faraway Nantucket

We had some travel issues (seems to be a theme this summer with most people I know?) by way of weather. After waiting hours at what is hard to believe is a public airport (it’s literally a tent), our flight was cancelled, and we were forced back to town. Yes—laugh—Nantucket is not the worst place in the world to be stranded. However, it might be the most expensive!

We grabbed a last minute room at the Faraway, 50% for location convenience, 50% because I wanted to be Bryn Rhoads neighbor. This is a much more lively hotel than Jared Coffin House: their lobby cafe and outdoor area was full from 8AM until we left at 1PM. The room was bigger here, but I think even with advance planning, it’s around 30% more expensive than our original reservation. If you have the additional budget and prefer something a bit buzzier, this is for you.

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