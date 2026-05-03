One of my favorite contemporary brands. Feeling incredibly grateful to have it in my closet… more on that coming soon. For now, a very fabulous evening top and dress/duster has entered my wardrobe (feeling very inspired by JLaws styling for the summer)

I’ve waxed poetic on my jacquard obsession and these pants completely satisfy the craving. There’s a dress, too… swoon!

I know the winning vote was to take the ring, but I ended up with the bracelet. and I’m HAPPY!!!! But hoping the ring finds its way home to me soon… their 20% site-wide sale is on through the 14th. All of my favs are here

I tried this on at the Paris showroom and have NOT stopped thinking about it. It’s no longer the weather for a coat this heavy, but sitting in my apartment with it on is enough for now. If you’re considering her too, size down. You can match with Débora Rosa and I xx

I’m really riding the Creed train right now. I’m almost exclusively wearing it. I’ve shared my new fav fragrance of the spring 100x already, but I’ve just added another best-seller of theirs to the collection. Mom, if you’re reading this, look away—but I’m gifting her the former for Mother’s Day. She fell in love with it when I was home last month, I can’t wait to surprise her. BTW: I’m planning an upcoming post on my fav fragrances (at all price points<3)

The hero accessory of my Bermuda trip that I think I’ve convinced Michaela Pecoraro on. I was showing it to Emily Vogt the other week when she suggested styling of it with an all white denim/sweater look when it’s off-season.

On the topic of hats, this might be one of my favorite looks ever?