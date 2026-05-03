April's Rotation Report: New, Not Yet, and No Longer
Hello to Róhe, on the horizon with Another Tomorrow, and a farewell to Chanel... amongst others
NEW TO ME
One of my favorite contemporary brands. Feeling incredibly grateful to have it in my closet… more on that coming soon. For now, a very fabulous evening top and dress/duster has entered my wardrobe (feeling very inspired by JLaws styling for the summer)
I’ve waxed poetic on my jacquard obsession and these pants completely satisfy the craving. There’s a dress, too… swoon!
Per my Bermuda recap, “if this is a natural lash lift in a bottle, then this is a lash extension in a bottle.” My new desert island mascara (and there’s a waterproof one)
I know the winning vote was to take the ring, but I ended up with the bracelet. and I’m HAPPY!!!! But hoping the ring finds its way home to me soon… their 20% site-wide sale is on through the 14th. All of my favs are here
I tried this on at the Paris showroom and have NOT stopped thinking about it. It’s no longer the weather for a coat this heavy, but sitting in my apartment with it on is enough for now. If you’re considering her too, size down. You can match with Débora Rosa and I xx
I’m really riding the Creed train right now. I’m almost exclusively wearing it. I’ve shared my new fav fragrance of the spring 100x already, but I’ve just added another best-seller of theirs to the collection. Mom, if you’re reading this, look away—but I’m gifting her the former for Mother’s Day. She fell in love with it when I was home last month, I can’t wait to surprise her. BTW: I’m planning an upcoming post on my fav fragrances (at all price points<3)
The hero accessory of my Bermuda trip that I think I’ve convinced Michaela Pecoraro on. I was showing it to Emily Vogt the other week when she suggested styling of it with an all white denim/sweater look when it’s off-season.
On the topic of hats, this might be one of my favorite looks ever?
After seeing Caitlin Burke’s styling of this blazer, I became convinced it had a home in my wardrobe
WISHLIST
More influencing from Caitlin Burke. Obsessed with the way she styled these pants
I’ve heard these kitten heels are incredibly comfortable. A pop of white to ground an outfit is veeery charming
On that topic, these might lean a little bridal for some, but I think everyday is an occasion? Obsessed!
I have heard (and seen) incredible things about this blush… I think I need to go for it (DRIVINGSHOES15). Please lmk if you’ve tried?
Add it to the evening top wishlist
Patiently waiting for these to come back in-stock as a result of Ro’s convincing styling
More navy outerwear!!!! Please!
And god, have you seen this dress?? Still an investment (LBD is forever), but significantly less than The Row version I tried on in Paris. I need to go in store this week and see IRL
Like I said, the ring (and at 20% off) will be sitting firmly on the wishlist
SOLD/RETURNED:
Some of the products featured were generously gifted, but as always, my decision to share (or not share) is entirely my own. I try dozens of products and only highlight the ones I’d spend my own money on. If it’s here, it’s because I think it’s worth it.
This post contains affiliate links, which means I may earn a small commission if you make a purchase—no extra cost to you, just a way to help support Driving Shoes and the time spent down rabbit holes.
To get access to exclusive content (including regular The RealReal <$200 roundups), consider becoming a Paid Subscriber to Driving Shoes.