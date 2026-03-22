I’ve spent years doing influencer marketing and creative strategy in the beauty industry, which means I’ve tried more products than I care to admit (occasionally at the expense of my skin barrier).

I was diagnosed with rosacea in my childhood (the price I pay for my mother’s otherwise incredible genetics), and have spent much of my life figuring out how to get a handle on my skin and feel confident bare-faced.

Unfortunately, the redness was not something I grew out of post-pubescence, but I have figured out a maintenance formula that might save you some of the trial and error.

With that said, I am not a doctor (surprise)! Please consult a professional for any medical concerns… but these are the best in class products I’ve picked up from spending the better half of my life at the dermatologist and an obsessive career in the beauty industry.

xx

TB

For the sake of proving how much of a difference red light therapy makes, I locked in on regular usage for two weeks. My skin tone is more even, my little rosacea flare up above my lip has calmed, and my pores look better. FTR: I had a lip stain on in Image 1, it's not edited!

Considering I have (medical) rosacea, I’ve put my face in the hands of dermatologists and estheticians alike since puberty. Doctors, facialists, and my mother have all emphasized the power of red light therapy for my redness. I’ve been doing it for 10 years and don’t intend to stop. I’m currently in Paris, and my best friend had me fly out with one for her. Night 1 and her husband was using it in bed (unprompted).

not new to this

Red light therapy has a myriad of clinically backed benefits, but it ultimately comes down to reducing inflammation (which is widely considered one of the best things we can do to improve our health and lower the risk of disease). Obviously, redness control is my #1 priority, but it also supports collagen production, the reduction of fine lines and wrinkles, calms and repairs the skin, boosts firmness, AND targets signs of aging. And you can do it at home!!!

red light party at my house!!! if you’re not ready to get the helmet too, you can affix your red light mask to the top of your head to stimulate hair growth…

Ideally, I’m using my red light mask every night, but realistically, it’s about 3-4x a week. Even still, it meaningfully affects my routine, and my skin regresses if I stop.

I’ve tried a few brands, but the one I’ve been able to stick with is from CurrentBody (partner) because it (very thoughtfully) has rubber inserts that comfortably protect my eyes from the light. You may not realize how essential this is until you try a mask without them. The session is only 10 minutes, but I like to multi-task and can’t enjoy a moment’s solace (kidding, I live for this), so I’m usually writing a TRR Drop Report while wearing it. I can see my laptop or book perfectly. Plus, Currentbody’s is the only one to test every single bulb in every mask to match clinical standards. I’m generally pretty skeptical of most beauty claims, but I can vouch that red light is the real deal.

Shop here, $423 (with code DRIVINGSHOES)

I’m such a BR girl. If the pros recommend it, I’m in… and trust me, they do. I had such a great experience at their SoHo store last summer getting a skin analysis to diagnose my skin type and draft up a personalized routine.

My natural redness pairs nicely with some acne, though it’s mainly the occasional hormonal flare-up or an attempt to keep small bumps (albeit all over my face) at bay. With that said, I’m rather oily in my t-zone. This mask is my weekly saving grace.

“The most powerful mask on the market. With this mask you don’t need dermabrasion machines, chemical peels, deep exfoliators or retinols, this mask does it all. The benefits of this mask are astonishing: evens out skin, shrinks pores, makes skin tight, prevents wrinkles; it’s like a daily face lift.” - Aida Bicaj, New York’s skincare whisperer

I have a strict skincare routine (it’s literally in my iCal… Virgos unite) that notifies me of my MNMV (Monday night masque vivant). It helps keep my oil production down, which, in turn, reduces the risk of new acne. The mask calms inflammation (ding ding ding) and supports a more evenly toned visage.

If you were to peek in the medicine cabinet of your local Rich Hot Woman, she likely has 3+ BR products on the shelf… much to think about!

Shop here, $81 (code DRIVINGSHOES15)

20 second B&A with no makeup, just skincare

I’ve been using this for yeeeeears. I remember it went viral on TikTok a few years back and sold out, which pissed off all of the OGs because they couldn’t get a re-up for the week it took to restock. To me, the more the merrier. It’s so good that the non-rosacea girls with fair skin are using it as a replacement for complexion products.

This is my go-to if I’m WFH but have some Zoom calls, need to run a few errands, or I’m airport-bound. Foolproof application that evens me out and gives me a bit more confidence.

If you have rosacea, a tip: put it all over your face, not just on the areas that are currently flaring. I learned my lesson after applying it only to the center of my face, then stepping outside, getting my blood flowing, and ending up with blotchy coverage.

Shop here, $54

I left mine at home because my skin pulled it together before this trip, so this image is from Pinterest x

A beloved “you can’t leave Paris without a trip to the French pharmacy” icon, Avène is a very reliable (and approachably priced) brand for sensitive skin. This balm in specific “calms the skin in 30 seconds,” making it my go-to if I’m having a more intense rosacea flare-up (see the before photo in my red light mask section… the patch above my lip was unrelenting). I’ve been using it for years, though they recently changed the name and improved the formula.

It’s fast-acting and designed to target multiple concerns for sensitive, reactive skin: redness, itching, tightness, and burning. Really great in the summer if you have a sunburn, too.

Shop here, $32 (code DRIVINGSHOES15)

No one wants to hear this, but damn it works. I’ve been addicted to The Rich Cream since our introduction, citing it as “my best beauty discovery of the year.” I am picky about bringing full-size products with me when I travel by way of luggage space, but you can rest assured the big bottle is sitting pretty in my Paris hotel room right now.

While this moisturizer doesn’t specifically target redness, it is one of the fastest-acting skincare products I’ve used, making my skin visibly plumper/firmer and DOESN’T cause my redness to flare up. Half of dealing with sensitive/rosacea/acne-prone skin is figuring out how to calm it down, and the other half is figuring out what won’t make it act out while you target other skincare concerns. Rosacea is very self-obsessed like that!

With that said, The Rich Cream is designed to support, restore, and maintain the skin barrier, and, in turn, allows my skin to better maintain hydration (a common concern among us with rosacea). When I use this regularly with my red light mask, I’m not flaring up, and my complexion finds its peace.

Shop here, $268 (code DRIVINGSHOES15)

Ultimately, the best thing you can do for your skin is commit to a simple routine with SPF, and that is a non-budget constrictive act. Diet and hydration play a huge role, which is disappointing as someone who refuses to give up spicy food and red wine. With that said, I’ve always been willing to go the extra mile with my at-home products and treatments, and after a decade of ongoing testing, I’m confident in where I’ve netted out.

If you have any holy grail sensitive skin/rosacea/redness products to share, please do let me know… I’m willing to trial on my face in hopes of improving yours.

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